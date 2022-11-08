Shop Local
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces Third Quarter Results of Operations

Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced results for the third quarter of 2022 as summarized below:

CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.
Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations
For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30


Third Quarter

First Nine Months


2022

2021

2022

2021

Net sales

$8,567,785

$8,555,731

$26,788,879

$26,225,070

Income before income taxes

4,621,060

207,659

5,386,277

1,304,294

Net income

3,579,060

172,659

4,180,277

1,032,294

Net income per common share

3.71

.18

4.33

1.07

Average common shares outstanding

966,132

966,132

966,132

966,132

(All figures subject to year-end audit)

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chicago-rivet--machine-co-announces-third-quarter-results-of-operations-301671982.html

SOURCE Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.

