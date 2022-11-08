Shop Local
iRobot Reports Third-Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

BEDFORD, Mass., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), a leader in consumer robots, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended October 1, 2022.

iRobot logo. (PRNewsfoto/iRobot Corp.)
iRobot logo. (PRNewsfoto/iRobot Corp.)(PRNewswire)

Financial Performance Highlights

  • Revenue for the third quarter of 2022 was $278.2 million, compared with $440.7 million in the third quarter of 2021. Revenue for the first nine months of 2022 was $825.5 million versus $1,109.5 million in the comparable period of 2021.
  • The company's third-quarter 2022 GAAP operating loss was $68.4 million, compared with third-quarter 2021 GAAP operating income of $40.5 million. iRobot's third-quarter 2022 non-GAAP operating loss was $34.5 million, compared with non-GAAP operating income of $48.0 million in the same period one year ago. The company's third-quarter 2022 operating loss primarily reflected the impact of lower revenue and a lower gross profit margin. The company's GAAP operating loss for the first nine months of 2022 was $155.6 million, compared with GAAP operating income of $43.8 million in the first nine months of 2021. iRobot's non-GAAP operating loss for the first nine months of 2022 was $106.3 million versus non-GAAP operating income of $71.9 million in the same period one year ago.
  • iRobot's GAAP net loss per share was $4.71 for the third quarter of 2022, compared with GAAP net income per share of $2.06 in the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net loss per share was $1.78 for the third quarter of 2022 versus non-GAAP net income per share of $1.67 in the third quarter of 2021. GAAP net loss per share for the first nine months of 2022 was $7.44, compared with GAAP net income per share of $2.17 in the same period of 2021. For the first nine months of 2022, the company's non-GAAP net loss per share was $2.80, compared with non-GAAP net income per share of $2.32 for the same period of 2021.
  • As of October 1, 2022, the company's cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $89.6 million, compared with $63.4 million as of July 2, 2022 and $234.5 million at the end of 2021. During the third quarter, the company drew down an incremental $55 million from its unsecured revolving line of credit of $150 million, which brought its balance outstanding to $90 million as of October 1, 2022.
  • The company's inventory balance was $419 million, or 191 days, as of October 1, 2022, versus $354 million, or 116 days, at the end of the third quarter one year ago. The increase in inventory primarily reflected higher on-hand inventory levels entering the quarter and the impact of relatively soft orders during the quarter as retailers and distributors in North America and EMEA took actions to reduce their own inventory levels. iRobot plans to use its on-hand inventory to help fulfill anticipated fourth-quarter 2022 orders.

Third-Quarter and Recent Business Highlights

  • On September 27, 2022, iRobot introduced the Roomba Combo™ j7+, the world's most advanced robot vacuum and mop, along with thoughtful iRobot OS 5.0 updates. Thus far, the product has been favorably received by the marketplace.
  • Roomba® was a featured product in Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale event that was held on October 11-12, 2022 to kick off upcoming holiday celebrations.
  • In mid-October, iRobot announced a favorable initial determination in the company's patent infringement action against SharkNinja Operating LLC and its related entities ("SharkNinja") at the International Trade Commission ("ITC"). The ruling, which found that SharkNinja had infringed valid claims of multiple iRobot asserted patents, recommends that the ITC issue an order barring the importation of various infringing SharkNinja robotic cleaning products.
  • The company's community of engaged, connected customers who have opted-in to its digital communications grew to 16.4 million, an increase of 31% from the third quarter of 2021.
  • On August 5, 2022, iRobot announced a definitive agreement to be acquired by Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) for $61.00 per share in cash. On October 17, 2022, iRobot's stockholders approved the merger and compensation proposals at the company's special meeting of stockholders.
  • During the third quarter, iRobot initiated a restructuring of its operations aimed at better aligning its cost structure with near-term revenue. The company recorded restructuring charges totaling $5 million in the third quarter and expects to record an additional restructuring charge for the consolidation of certain facilities in the fourth quarter. iRobot currently anticipates that its second-half 2022 restructuring actions will deliver net non-GAAP cost savings of approximately $5 million to $6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 with approximately $30 million in net 2023 non-GAAP cost savings, including actions associated with the facilities consolidation.
  • On November 1, 2022, iRobot disclosed that it amended the terms and conditions of its $150 million revolving credit facility.

Given the ongoing disruptions and uncertainty that could impact the company's outlook and in light of the pending transaction with Amazon.com, Inc., which was announced on August 5, 2022, iRobot will not hold a third-quarter 2022 financial results conference call and its practice of providing financial guidance remains suspended.

About iRobot Corp.
iRobot is a global consumer robot company that designs and builds thoughtful robots and intelligent home innovations that make life better. iRobot introduced the first Roomba robot vacuum in 2002. Today, iRobot is a global enterprise that has sold millions of robots worldwide. iRobot's product portfolio features technologies and advanced concepts in cleaning, mapping and navigation. Working from this portfolio, iRobot engineers are building robots and smart home devices to help consumers make their homes easier to maintain and healthier places to live. For more information about iRobot, please visit www.irobot.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements 
This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates and projections about its business and industry, all of which are subject to change. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "could," "seek," "see," "will," "may," "would," "might," "potentially," "estimate," "continue," "expect," "target," similar expressions or the negatives of these words or other comparable terminology that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes. All forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and are not guarantees of future results, such as statements about the consummation of the proposed transaction and the anticipated benefits thereof. These and other forward-looking statements, including the Company's expectations regarding the restructuring of operations and the financial impacts thereof and management's plans for inventory use in the fourth quarter are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements and, therefore, you should not place undue reliance on any such statements and caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: (i) the ability of the parties to consummate the proposed transaction with Amazon.com, Inc in a timely manner or at all; (ii) the satisfaction (or waiver) of closing conditions to the consummation of the proposed transaction; (iii) potential delays in consummating the proposed transaction; (iv) the ability of the Company to timely and successfully achieve the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction; (v) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance or condition that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement; (vi) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the current conflict between the Russian Federation and Ukraine on the Company's business and general economic conditions; (vii) the Company's ability to implement its business strategy; (viii) significant transaction costs associated with the proposed transaction; (ix) potential litigation relating to the proposed transaction; (x) the risk that disruptions from the proposed transaction will harm the Company's business, including current plans and operations; (xi) the ability of the Company to retain and hire key personnel; (xii) potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the announcement or completion of the proposed transaction; (xiii) legislative, regulatory and economic developments affecting the Company's business; (xiv) general economic and market developments and conditions; (xv) the evolving legal, regulatory and tax regimes under which the Company operates; (xvi) potential business uncertainty, including changes to existing business relationships, during the pendency of the merger that could affect the Company's financial performance; (xvii) restrictions during the pendency of the proposed transaction that may impact the Company's ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; (xviii) unpredictability and severity of catastrophic events, including, but not limited to, acts of terrorism or outbreak of war or hostilities, (xviv) current supply chain challenges including current constraints in the availability of certain semiconductor components used in our products; (xx) the financial strength of our customers and retailers; (xxi) the impact of tariffs on goods imported into the United States; and (xxii) competition, as well as the Company's response to any of the aforementioned factors. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC and any subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K filed from time to time and available at www.sec.gov. While the list of factors presented here is considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. Consequences of material differences in results as compared with those anticipated in the forward-looking statements could include, among other things, business disruption, operational problems, financial loss, legal liability and similar risks, any of which could have a material adverse effect on the Company's financial condition, results of operations, or liquidity. The forward-looking statements included herein are made only as of the date hereof. The Company does not assume any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

iRobot Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)


















For the three months ended


For the nine months ended


October 1, 2022


October 2, 2021


October 1, 2022


October 2, 2021









Revenue

$              278,191


$          $   440,682


$              825,511


$                1,109,539

Cost of revenue:








Cost of product revenue

200,947


277,703


558,111


684,190

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

837


225


2,533


675

Total cost of revenue

201,784


277,928


560,644


684,865









Gross profit

76,407


162,754


264,867


424,674









Operating expenses:








Research and development

41,425


40,262


125,893


120,859

Selling and marketing

60,273


59,055


197,355


186,722

General and administrative

31,508


22,688


84,585


72,587

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

11,568


251


12,603


661

Total operating expenses

144,774


122,256


420,436


380,829









Operating (loss) income

(68,367)


40,498


(155,569)


43,845









Other (expense) income, net

(979)


26,585


(19,906)


26,139









(Loss) income before income taxes

(69,346)


67,083


(175,475)


69,984

Income tax expense

59,020


9,867


26,718


8,083

Net (loss) income

$            (128,366)


$                 57,216


$            (202,193)


$                     61,901









Net (loss) income per share:








Basic

$                  (4.71)


$                     2.09


$                  (7.44)


$                         2.22

Diluted

$                  (4.71)


$                     2.06


$                  (7.44)


$                         2.17









Number of shares used in per share calculations:







Basic

27,264


27,413


27,159


27,923

Diluted

27,264


27,803


27,159


28,475









Stock-based compensation included in above figures:





Cost of revenue

$                     548


$                      284


$                  1,574


$                          929

Research and development

2,797


2,361


7,657


6,896

Selling and marketing

1,658


895


4,800


2,982

General and administrative

3,274


(1,467)


9,477


5,388

Total

$                  8,277


$                   2,073


$                23,508


$                     16,195

 iRobot Corporation

 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

 (unaudited, in thousands)






October 1, 2022


January 1, 2022





 Assets








 Cash and cash equivalents

$                          89,588


$                      201,457

 Short term investments

-


33,044

 Accounts receivable, net

133,055


160,642

 Inventory

419,088


333,296

 Other current assets

84,067


61,094

Total current assets

725,798


789,533

 Property and equipment, net

67,173


78,887

 Operating lease right-of-use assets

28,520


37,609

 Deferred tax assets

8,223


37,945

 Goodwill

159,531


173,292

 Intangible assets, net

10,948


28,410

 Other assets

38,089


38,753

Total assets

$                     1,038,282


$                   1,184,429





 Liabilities and stockholders' equity








 Accounts payable

$                        233,169


$                      251,298

 Accrued expenses

84,359


132,618

 Deferred revenue and customer advances

12,875


11,767

 Short-term notes payable

90,000


-

Total current liabilities

420,403


395,683

 Operating lease liabilities

33,246


43,462

 Deferred tax liabilities

1,013


3,250

 Other long-term liabilities

21,841


25,311

Total long-term liabilities

56,100


72,023

Total liabilities

476,503


467,706

 Stockholders' equity

561,779


716,723

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$                     1,038,282


$                   1,184,429

 iRobot Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

 (unaudited, in thousands)










For the nine months ended


October 1, 2022


October 2, 2021

Cash flows from operating activities:




Net (loss) income

$           (202,193)


$                61,901

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization

39,078


23,978

Loss (gain) on equity investment

18,828


(26,929)

Stock-based compensation

23,508


16,195

Deferred income taxes, net

13,090


(8,190)

Other

4,209


4,496

Changes in operating assets and liabilities — (use) source, excluding effects of acquisition




Accounts receivable

23,767


(71,368)

Inventory

(85,447)


(173,986)

Other assets

31,268


(5,851)

Accounts payable 

(24,054)


93,530

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

(54,649)


(4,551)

Net cash used in operating activities

(212,595)


(90,775)





Cash flows from investing activities:




Additions of property and equipment

(8,895)


(25,302)

Purchase of investments

(3,150)


(9,641)

Sales and maturities of investments

17,723


63,976

Net cash provided by investing activities

5,678


29,033





Cash flows from financing activities:




Proceeds from employee stock plans

3,274


5,157

Income tax withholding payment associated with restricted stock vesting

(1,775)


(5,161)

Stock repurchases

-


(150,000)

Proceeds from borrowings

90,000


-

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

91,499


(150,004)





Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

3,549


(2,877)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(111,869)


(214,623)

Cash and cash equivalents, at beginning of period

201,457


432,635

Cash and cash equivalents, at end of period

$               89,588


$              218,012

 iRobot Corporation

Supplemental Information

(unaudited)


















For the three months ended


For the nine months ended


October 1, 2022


October 2, 2021


October 1, 2022


October 2, 2021

Revenue by Geography: *








    Domestic

$              147,075


$              216,542


$              439,626


$              528,138

    International

131,116


224,140


385,885


581,401

Total

$              278,191


$              440,682


$              825,511


$           1,109,539









Robot Units Shipped *








      Vacuum

925


1,379


2,556


3,496

      Mopping

81


164


289


449

Total

1,006


1,543


2,845


3,945









Revenue by Product Category **








      Vacuum***

$                     251


$                     398


$                     736


$                     991

      Mopping and other****

27


43


90


119

Total

$                     278


$                     441


$                     826


$                  1,110









Average gross selling prices for robot units

$                     314


$                     322


$                     325


$                     322









Headcount

1,316


1,343





















* in thousands








** in millions








*** Includes Roomba robot vacuum-related accessory revenue

**** Includes Braava robot mop-related accessory revenue and air purifier, handheld vacuum and Root 









Certain numbers may not total due to rounding








iRobot Corporation
Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, this earnings release contains references to the non-GAAP financial measures described below. We use non-GAAP measures to internally evaluate and analyze financial results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and enable comparison of our financial results with other public companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures.

Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations from these results should be carefully evaluated.

Amortization of acquired intangible assets: Amortization of acquired intangible assets consists of amortization of intangible assets including completed technology, customer relationships, and reacquired distribution rights acquired in connection with business combinations as well as any non-cash impairment charges associated with intangible assets in connection with our past acquisitions. Amortization charges for our acquisition-related intangible assets are inconsistent in size and are significantly impacted by the timing and valuation of our acquisitions. We exclude these charges from our non-GAAP measures to facilitate an evaluation of our current operating performance and comparisons to our past operating performance.

Net Merger, Acquisition and Divestiture (Income) Expense: Net merger, acquisition and divestiture (income) expense primarily consists of transaction fees, professional fees, and transition and integration costs directly associated with mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, including with respect to the iRobot-Amazon Merger. It also includes business combination adjustments including adjustments after the measurement period has ended. The occurrence and amount of these costs will vary depending on the timing and size of these transactions. We exclude these charges from our non-GAAP measures to facilitate an evaluation of our current operating performance and comparisons to our past operating performance.

Stock-Based Compensation: Stock-based compensation is a non-cash charge relating to stock-based awards. We exclude this expense as it is a non-cash expense, and we assess our internal operations excluding this expense and believe it facilitates comparisons to the performance of other companies.

Tariff Refunds: iRobot's Section 301 List 3 Tariff Exclusion was reinstated in March 2022, which temporarily eliminates tariffs on our Roomba products imported from China beginning on October 12, 2021 until December 31, 2022. This temporary exclusion entitles us to a refund of all related tariffs previously paid since October 12, 2021. We exclude the refunds for tariff costs expensed during fiscal 2021 from our 2022 non-GAAP measures because those tariff refunds associated with tariff costs incurred in the past have no impact to our current period earnings.

IP Litigation Expense, Net: IP litigation expense, net relates to legal costs incurred to litigate patent, trademark, copyright and false advertising infringements, or to oppose or defend against interparty actions related to intellectual property. Any settlement payment or proceeds resulting from these infringements are included or netted against the costs. We exclude these costs from our non-GAAP measures as we do not believe these costs have a direct correlation to the operations of our business and may vary in size depending on the timing and results of such litigations and settlements.

Restructuring and Other: Restructuring charges are related to one-time actions associated with realigning resources, enhancing operational productivity and efficiency, or improving our cost structure in support of our strategy. Such actions are not reflective of ongoing operations and include costs primarily associated with severance costs, certain professional fees, costs associated with consolidation of warehouses, and other non-recurring costs directly associated with resource realignments tied to strategic initiatives or changes in business conditions. We exclude this item from our non-GAAP measures when evaluating our recent and prospective business performance as such items vary significantly based on the magnitude of the action and do not reflect anticipated future operating costs. In addition, these charges do not necessarily provide meaningful insight into the fundamentals of current or past operations of our business.

Gain/Loss on Strategic Investments: Gain/loss on strategic investments includes fair value adjustments, realized gains and losses on the sales of these investments and losses on the impairment of these investments. We exclude these items from our non-GAAP measures because we do not believe they correlate to the performance of our core business and may vary in size based on market conditions and events. We believe that the exclusion of these gains or losses provides investors with a supplemental view of our operational performance.

Income tax adjustments: Income tax adjustments include the tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments, calculated using the appropriate statutory tax rate for each adjustment. We reassess the need for any valuation allowance recorded based on the non-GAAP profitability and have eliminated the effect of the valuation allowance recorded in the U.S. jurisdiction. We also exclude certain tax items, including impact from stock-based compensation windfalls/shortfalls, that are not reflective of income tax expense incurred as a result of current period earnings. We believe disclosure of the income tax provision before the effect of such tax items is important to permit investors' consistent earnings comparison between periods.

iRobot Corporation

Supplemental Reconciliation of GAAP Actuals to Non-GAAP Actuals

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)













For the three months ended


For the nine months ended


October 1, 2022

October 2, 2021


October 1, 2022

October 2, 2021

 GAAP Revenue

$              278,191

$             440,682


$              825,511

$          1,109,539







 GAAP Gross Profit

$                76,407

$             162,754


$              264,867

$             424,674

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

837

225


2,533

675

Stock-based compensation

548

284


1,574

929

Tariff refunds

-

(270)


(11,727)

(270)

Restructuring and other

530

-


4,551

-

 Non-GAAP Gross Profit

$                78,322

$             162,993


$              261,798

$             426,008

 Non-GAAP Gross Margin

28.2 %

37.0 %


31.7 %

38.4 %







 GAAP Operating Expenses

$              144,774

$             122,256


$              420,436

$             380,829

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

(11,568)

(251)


(12,603)

(661)

Stock-based compensation 

(7,729)

(1,789)


(21,934)

(15,266)

Net merger, acquisition and divestiture expense

(7,837)

(635)


(8,117)

(1,274)

IP litigation expense, net 

(312)

(4,569)


(4,234)

(9,292)

Restructuring and other

(4,486)

-


(5,413)

(213)

 Non-GAAP Operating Expenses

$              112,842

$             115,012


$              368,135

$             354,123

 Non-GAAP Operating Expenses as a % of Non-GAAP Revenue

40.6 %

26.1 %


44.6 %

31.9 %







 GAAP Operating (Loss) Income

$              (68,367)

$               40,498


$            (155,569)

$               43,845

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

12,405

476


15,136

1,336

Stock-based compensation

8,277

2,073


23,508

16,195

Tariff refunds

-

(270)


(11,727)

(270)

Net merger, acquisition and divestiture expense

7,837

635


8,117

1,274

IP litigation expense, net

312

4,569


4,234

9,292

Restructuring and other

5,016

-


9,964

213

 Non-GAAP Operating (Loss) Income

$              (34,520)

$               47,981


$            (106,337)

$               71,885

 Non-GAAP Operating Margin

(12.4) %

10.9 %


(12.9) %

6.5 %







iRobot Corporation

Supplemental Reconciliation of GAAP Actuals to Non-GAAP Actuals continued

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)








For the three months ended


For the nine months ended


October 1, 2022

October 2, 2021


October 1, 2022

October 2, 2021

 GAAP Income Tax Expense

$                59,020

$                 9,867


$                26,718

$                 8,083

Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

(16,282)

(8,905)


(27,647)

(5,995)

Other tax adjustments

(29,679)

156


(30,479)

2,929

 Non-GAAP Income Tax Expense (Benefit)

$                13,059

$                 1,118


$              (31,408)

$                 5,017







 GAAP Net (Loss) Income

$            (128,366)

$               57,216


$            (202,193)

$               61,901

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

12,405

476


15,136

1,336

Stock-based compensation

8,277

2,073


23,508

16,195

Tariff refunds

-

(270)


(11,727)

(270)

Net merger, acquisition and divestiture expense

7,837

635


8,117

1,274

IP litigation expense, net

312

4,569


4,234

9,292

Restructuring and other

5,016

-


9,964

213

Loss (gain) on strategic investments

14

(27,141)


18,828

(26,929)

Income tax effect

45,961

8,749


58,126

3,066

 Non-GAAP Net (Loss) Income

$              (48,544)

$               46,307


$              (76,007)

$               66,078







 GAAP Net (Loss) Income Per Diluted Share

$                  (4.71)

$                   2.06


$                  (7.44)

$                   2.17

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

0.46

0.02


0.56

0.05

Stock-based compensation

0.30

0.08


0.86

0.57

Tariff refunds

-

(0.01)


(0.43)

(0.01)

Net merger, acquisition and divestiture expense

0.29

0.02


0.30

0.04

IP litigation expense, net

0.01

0.16


0.15

0.33

Restructuring and other

0.18

-


0.37

0.01

Loss (gain) on strategic investments

-

(0.98)


0.69

(0.95)

Income tax effect

1.69

0.32


2.14

0.11

 Non-GAAP Net (Loss) Income Per Diluted Share

$                  (1.78)

$                   1.67


$                  (2.80)

$                   2.32







Number of shares used in diluted per share calculation

27,264

27,803


27,159

28,475







Supplemental Information






Days sales outstanding

44

50




GAAP Days in inventory

190

116




Non-GAAP Days in inventory

191

116




 iRobot Corporation

Supplemental Data - Impact of Section 301 Tariffs 

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)




















For the three months ended


For the nine months ended



October 1, 2022


October 2, 2021


October 1, 2022


October 2, 2021


Section 301 Tariff Costs

$                         948


$                    14,145


$                      2,471


$                    29,150


Impact of Section 301 tariff costs to gross and operating margin
(GAAP & non-GAAP)

(0.3) %


(3.2) %


(0.3) %


(2.6) %


Tax effected impact of Section 301 tariff costs to net income per
diluted share (GAAP)

$                      (0.03)


$                      (0.43)


$                      (0.09)


$                      (0.86)


Tax effected impact of Section 301 tariff costs to net income per
diluted share (non-GAAP)

$                      (0.05)


$                      (0.50)


$                      (0.06)


$                      (0.95)











Certain numbers may not total due to rounding









View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/irobot-reports-third-quarter-2022-financial-results-301670880.html

SOURCE iRobot Corporation

