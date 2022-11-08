Japanese Government's Official E-magazine "KIZUNA" Presents Three New Articles Featuring Women's Empowerment in Japan

TOKYO, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Government of Japan publishes new articles every month in an official e-magazine, "KIZUNA." The latest issue features Japan's actions to realize gender equality and empower women, as well as new female pioneers in aerospace development and the femtech business.

Logo:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107127/202210319041/_prw_PI1fl_9q6obZ9s.jpg

Photo:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107127/202210319041/_prw_PI2fl_aYYGAEEU.jpg



https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/2022/10/improving_womens_status.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=10_2022 Improving Women's Status Creates an Empowered Society Japan is promoting policy measures focused on women's economic independence and men's taking childcare leave.



A Paris Observatory researcher exploring the universe reflects on the appeal of lunar exploration and her new challenge.

https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/2022/10/space_exploration_in_the_new_era.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=10_2022 One Woman Launches Herself into Space Exploration in the New EraA Paris Observatory researcher exploring the universe reflects on the appeal of lunar exploration and her new challenge.



A female entrepreneur is making use of discarded local agricultural produce through efforts such as developing femtech products.

https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/2022/10/finding_new_value_in_fukushima.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=10_2022 Finding New Value in Fukushima's Dormant ResourcesA female entrepreneur is making use of discarded local agricultural produce through efforts such as developing femtech products.

About "KIZUNA"

Kizuna means the enduring bonds between people -- close relationships forged through mutual trust and support. The kizuna cultivated among countries of the world have the power to deepen cooperation for a better future. By reporting on a wide variety of topics concerning Japan, "KIZUNA" hopes that this publication will provide opportunities for Japan and the rest of the world to connect and build strong kizuna.

View original content:

SOURCE Cabinet Public Affairs Office, Cabinet Secretariat, Government of Japan