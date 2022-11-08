Salad and Go Growth is Booming as Brand Enters Oklahoma

Two new stores coming this month to Oklahoma City extend Salad and Go's national footprint to more than 70 locations spanning Arizona, Texas and now Oklahoma

PHOENIX, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Salad and Go , an emerging QSR industry disruptor committed to revolutionizing fast food, announced today its entry into Oklahoma beginning with two new locations opening this month in Oklahoma City.

Salad and Go (PRNewsfoto/Salad and Go) (PRNewswire)

Salad and Go's inaugural Oklahoma stores are both set to open November 15 in Oklahoma City, with one located at 10501 S May Ave. and the other at 2400 N Pennsylvania Ave. These stores will mark the start of rapid brand expansion across the state of Oklahoma to further amplify the brand's mission "to make fresh, nutritious food convenient and affordable for ALL."

Oklahoma City was strategically selected as an ideal market for Salad and Go expansion due to the market's reputation of being one of the fastest-growing, cultural and familial cities in the state. The new locations will provide an exciting opportunity for the market's busy individuals looking to conveniently enjoy fresh, high-quality meals for an affordable price.

"This year has marked explosive growth for Salad and Go, with our expansion initiatives making serious headway across Arizona, Texas and now Oklahoma. Bringing the Salad and Go concept to new markets is special because it allows us to learn more about new communities and how we can serve them in intentional and impactful ways," said Charlie Morrison, CEO of Salad and Go. "Oklahoma City residents can expect delicious and craveable meals paired with excellent customer service. We want guests to leave our drive-thrus with the satisfaction of knowing Salad and Go cares about the food we create and the communities we join."

Salad and Go's rapid growth has the brand on track to double its starting 2022 footprint by the close of this year and again by the end of 2023. Its national growth trajectory includes more locations coming this year to Arizona, to the Texas markets of Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston, and further into Oklahoma, with two additional Oklahoma stores already slated to open by the end of this year.

Salad and Go is poised as the perfect one-stop-shop for food at any time of day by providing a variety of healthy meals including salads, wraps, breakfast burritos and soup as well as refreshing beverages such as hand-crafted lemonades, teas and cold brew coffees. The chef-curated menu provides high-value, made-to-order options for guests with the quick and easy convenience of drive-thru service and affordability.

Salad and Go ensures each meal has fresh, quality ingredients while still maintaining low costs for guests by vertically integrating operations and distribution, and sourcing ingredients directly from high-quality local farmers and suppliers whenever possible. The brand's mission to provide for ALL extends beyond its stores and is demonstrated in the work the brand does weekly to donate 4,000 meals to those in need, and in partnerships with nonprofits to support and fundraise for various worthy causes.

For more information about the brand as it continues growing across Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma and beyond, visit https://www.saladandgo.com .

About Salad and Go

Salad and Go is on a mission to make fresh, nutritious food convenient and affordable for ALL. The concept is an industry disruptor, making meals that are not only convenient and affordable, but good for the guest and the local community. The use of raw, fresh ingredients in chef-curated recipes offer nutrient rich meals that are delicious and satisfying. All menu items at Salad and Go are made to order with quality, fresh ingredients. Built on a model of speed and efficiency, Salad and Go is able to serve made-to-order meals quickly and at exceptionally low prices. Salad and Go was founded in 2013 in Gilbert, Arizona. The company currently operates nearly 60 locations across Arizona and Texas.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Salad and Go