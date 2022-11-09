Adrian Cheng chairs the first Asia museum gala, the M+ Gala, presented by Tatler

Inaugurating the debut of Yayoi Kusama's retrospective show, signifying his unfading support for Asia's arts and culture scene

HONG KONG, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To support the long-term development of M+, Asia's first global museum of contemporary visual culture in the West Kowloon Cultural District, Adrian Cheng, Chief Executive Officer of New World Development Company Limited and the Founder and Chairman of K11 Group, chairs the first Asia museum gala, the M+ Gala presented by Tatler. Adrian brings in strong and sustainable support to the Hong Kong's arts and culture scene including M+ through his role as the Chair of the gala, and together with his existing work via K11 and other channels.

Adrian Cheng, Chief Executive Officer of New World Development Company Limited and the Founder and Chairman of K11 Group, chairs the first Asia museum gala, the M+ Gala presented by Tatler. (PRNewswire)

The M+ Gala presented by Tatler on 7 November 2022 celebrated the museum's first anniversary, paid tribute to business and community leaders who exemplify the commitment and generosity to M+, and supported M+ t0 fulfil its vision in developing and sustaining Hong Kong as an East-Meets-West centre for international cultural exchange.

"I feel honoured to chair the M+ Gala to connect M+ with arts and culture supporters to empower the museum to bring world-class exhibitions and learning programmes to audiences from Hong Kong, Asia and beyond," said Cheng.

"With the unique identity of being 'Asia's World City', Hong Kong has an excellent role as a cultural centre to exhibit the best of both worlds, the East and the West. I shared the same vision with M+ to be firmly committed to bridging the East and the West through arts, culture and social impact," he added.

Guests of the M+ Gala enjoyed the exclusive preview of M+'s first Special Exhibition, "Yayoi Kusama: 1945 to Now", which will open to the public on 12 November 2022. The exhibition is the largest retrospective of renowned artist Yayoi Kusama in Asia outside Japan, featuring more than 200 works from major collections from museums and private collections in Asia, Europe, and the United States, the M+ Collection, as well as from the artist's own collection.

M+, a major global museum in the world under the self-financing Hong Kong West Kowloon Cultural District Authority (WKCDA) opened since November 2021, has been building cultural capital for Hong Kong to make contemporary visual culture more accessible to the city and beyond. M+ Gala presented by Tatler is important to the future development of the museum, and Adrian is delighted to chair the gala in addition to his role of a WKCDA Board Member from 2014 to 2018 and a M+ Board member from 2016 to 2020.

With his dedication and genuine enthusiasm for art, Adrian Cheng has been a champion of art and believes it plays an integral part in shaping culture. He focuses on democratising art and is certain it should not be merely selected for a few. With his pioneering insight, Cheng founded the K11 Art Foundation in 2010 and the K11 Craft & Guild Foundation in 2018 to incubate Chinese artists and promote the Contemporary Chinese art to the world.

About Adrian Cheng

Adrian Cheng is the CEO of New World Development. In 2008, Adrian founded K11 Group, a unique concept brand that encompasses a portfolio of innovative companies including retail, luxury residences and working spaces. Adrian Cheng is a renowned entrepreneur and change-maker who believes in the power of creativity, culture and innovation to enrich daily life across businesses and local communities.

His unique understanding of the new global consumer enables him to build communities responsibly around this philosophy and his ventures and businesses have a transformative, educational and lasting impact on the consumer experience.

About K11 Group

K11 Group is a unique concept brand that combines culture and commerce, sustaining an ecosystem that caters to all walks of life. Founded in 2008 by renowned entrepreneur Adrian Cheng, the Group encourages a deeper look at the interconnectivity between creativity, culture and innovation. Through K11 Group, Cheng's aim is to enrich the daily lives of next-generation consumers and create a new global identity for Chinese millennials, as well as cultivate opportunities for communities to thrive, connect, work and shop.

K11 Group is based in Hong Kong SAR with operations in Greater China and investments in Europe and the US. By 2026, K11 Group will have gained a footprint of 38 projects (GFA 2.80 million sq m) in 10 cities across Greater China. In addition to its flagship K11 MUSEA, 11 SKIES and K11 Art Malls, the Group operates K11 ATELIER, K11 ARTUS and K11 Select. In addition, it cultivates cultural richness through the Hong Kong non-profit K11 Art Foundation and the K11 Craft & Guild Foundation, alongside educational platforms like K11 KULTURE ACADEMY & K11 Future Taskforce.

