The College Tour Journey Continues with Season 6 Now Available on Amazon Prime Video

From International Students and Adult Learners to a Celebrity Alumnus, This Season of The College Tour Continues to Highlight the Diversity of Today's College Experience.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated 6th season of the innovative series The College Tour, from Emmy-nominated producers Alex Boylan, Lisa Hennessy, and Burton Roberts, continues to break new ground with its intimate look at American colleges and universities told from the perspective of its student body. Hosted by The Amazing Race winner Alex Boylan, The College Tour has become a valuable tool for families around the world to gain access to information about higher education without the burdens of travel costs or logistical limitations.

The College Tour TV is a groundbreaking series that brings colleges and universities right to you! Each episode travels to a different school around the country, telling the story of each campus through the lens of its diverse student body. (PRNewswire)

"We have so many incredible students this season, all showcasing just how diverse and individualized the college experience truly is. It is a great reminder to the viewer that everyone's path looks different and that its also never too late to pursue higher education," said host, co-creator, and executive producer Alex Boylan.

Illuminating the incredible options afforded to today's students this season, like always, features rich, first-hand stories of success that are sure to inspire. From Bosnia and Herzegovina native Luka who is studying at Ramapo College to Tierra, a 32-year-old single mother who is studying at California State University, San Bernadino with the hopes of someday running for California State Governor, each episode magnifies the endless possibilities for students to pursue their goals on campus. Other schools featured this season include Illinois State University, Ohio University, Missouri Southern State University, Southwest Baptist University, Evangel University, Siena Heights University, The University of Akron, Kean University, Adam State University, Tiffin University and Hanover College, which guests stars proud alumnus Woody Harrelson!

"College is such a formative time in people's lives, and having Woody join us really brought that point home. No matter where you start from or where you go in life, people look back to college with a lot of love and nostalgia. It is a part of their foundation," Boylan added.

ABOUT:

The College Tour is a groundbreaking TV series that takes the viewer on an intimate journey through campuses across the country, telling each school's story through the diverse lens of its students. Hosted by The Amazing Race winner Alex Boylan, The College Tour brings equity to college readiness by providing a platform to access comprehensive and meaningful information regarding higher education anytime and anywhere, free of charge. The College Tour is available through Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Freevee, The College Tour mobile app, and at www.thecollegetour.com.

Media Contact:

Samantha Jonas-Hain

(646) 512- 4675

Samantha@thecollegetour.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The College Tour