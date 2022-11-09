Momentum Worldwide Launches the Talent Collective

First work is an exclusive track by Tiësto and Tate McRae for Atlantis The Royal

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global experiential advertising agency Momentum Worldwide has launched the Talent Collective, a center of excellence in the music, entertainment and gaming industries that combines over 25 years of experience working with renowned artists, celebrities, influencers, and global brands, such as Walmart and Coca-Cola.

Multi-platinum singer/songwriter Tate McRae & GRAMMY® Award-winning, RIAA platinum-certified international icon Tiësto (PRNewswire)

The Talent Collective launches with its first piece of work, a brokered partnership between Atlantic Records, global superstar Tiësto, pop sensation Tate McRae and Dubai's newest ultra-luxury resort, Atlantis The Royal. The Talent Collective worked closely with the artists and Atlantis to craft a bespoke song that best represents the unique duality of the property—the luxurious experience of daytime and the limitless possibility of the evening. They then brought the artists to Dubai to film the music video for "10:35" at the yet-to-be-opened location. The result is a stunning art piece that will be leveraged by the brand in their launch campaign and by the artists to engage their fans.

The Talent Collective worked closely with the artists and Atlantis to make this unique project come to life. The music video can be found here.

Headed up by Glenn Minerley, SVP, Head of Music, Entertainment & Esports, The Talent Collective is focused on a strategic, unbiased approach to talent buying that enables brands to work with the right talent to best meet their creative and business objectives.

Commenting on the launch, Glenn Minerley, SVP, Head of Music, Entertainment & Esports said, "We've seen demand from clients looking to integrate celebrities into their brand campaigns increase over the last few years, so we want to formalize The Talent Collective as a center of excellence for our global clients and offices to access. Momentum has 25 plus years of experience at the intersection of talent, culture and brands, and wants to continue making groundbreaking work possible."

Layan Al Hafi, Marketing Director at Atlantis Resorts, added, "We are beyond excited that music icon Tiësto and one of today's hottest stars, Tate McRae, have collaborated to create this incredible track to celebrate the essence and energy of Atlantis the Royal, which officially opens in January. The Talent Collective made this amazing experience possible through collaboration, and I can't thank Glenn and the team enough for being a key driver in managing this project."

