SETTING INTERNATIONAL BENCHMARKS: WOMAN-OWNED CHICAGO BASED PUBLIC RELATIONS FIRM BRINGS HOME TOP HONORS FOR EXCEPTIONAL WORK IN TRANSPORTATION, HEALTH AND WELLNESS INDUSTRIES

CHICAGO, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Morreale Communications, one of Chicago's fastest-growing woman-led public relations firms, announced it has won two Hermes Creative Awards for 2022. The international awards for Pandemic Response and Integrated Marketing Campaign come as communities and organizations across the country continue to navigate impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The recent recognitions for Morreale's excellence in communications include a top honor from the Public Relations Society of America Chicago Chapter.

"Morreale Communications is honored to be recognized with Hermes Creative Awards for our work that provided diverse communities across our state with trusted sources of information that resulted in increased access to critical resources and opportunities," said Kim Morreale McAuliffe, President and CEO.

Morreale's Hermes awards include:

Illinois' most vulnerable populations during the pandemic. Morreale answered the call to partner with IPHA and their organizations' community health workers to work towards a better world with equitable access to resources, education, assistance, and care, especially in times of crisis and change for all. Platinum Award for Pandemic Response: A multi-channel marketing and awareness campaign in partnership for the Illinois Public Health Association Pandemic Health Navigator Program supportingmost vulnerable populations during the pandemic. Morreale answered the call to partner with IPHA and their organizations' community health workers to work towards a better world with equitable access to resources, education, assistance, and care, especially in times of crisis and change for all.

South Cook County who experience longer commutes times than north side residents and who spend half of their income on transportation expenses, Morreale created the messaging "Made for You" to be inclusive and personal. Gold Award for Integrated Marketing Campaign: A campaign to increase equitable public transportation access on behalf of Cook County Department of Highways Fair Transit Program . The campaign centered on lowers costs for Metra and Pace Suburban Bus riders inwho experience longer commutes times than north side residents and who spend half of their income on transportation expenses, Morreale created the messaging "Made for You" to be inclusive and personal.

The Hermes Creative Awards is an international competition that recognizes outstanding creative work in the industry while promoting the philanthropic nature of marketing and communication professionals. Judged by industry professionals looking for companies and individuals that exceeds a high standard of excellence there were over 6,000 entries spanning throughout the United States and 27 other countries across the world.

About Morreale Communications

Morreale is a leading certified woman-owned business that partners with businesses and organizations during times of change, crisis and opportunities. Driven by the desire to empower clients by activating their voices, clients seek the firm out to deliver fully integrated communications solutions that connect, engage and educate audiences to transform outcomes. With an 100% female and minority leadership team and 86% female and minority workforce, their strength lies in their ability to activate the power, perspective, relationships, and experiences of their diverse team. Learn more about the award-winning firm at Morreale Communications.

