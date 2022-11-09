ThunderCore to Power Bollywood Metaverse Concert

"Musically Yours by the Kakkars"

Live in The Metaverse Concert

Saturday 26 November 2022 at 9 PM IST

E-Verse partners up with ThunderCore Blockchain

TAIPEI, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Partnered with ThunderCore , Singapore-based blockchain start-up E-verse , invites worldwide fans of India's most celebrated stars, Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar to join them as they perform ' Musically Yours By The Kakkars ' LIVE in the metaverse for the first time on Saturday, November 26th at 9 pm (IST).

(PRNewswire)

You can watch the concert from the comfort of your own virtual living room at home. Enjoy the experience of a special arena built custom for the concert. This will take advantage of bleeding-edge technology and lighting effects to set the stage. The live-streamed show will feature many of the Kakkars' greatest hits.

The virtual event will be live streamed to the world on Saturday November 26th, 2022 at 9 pm (IST) from Mumbai, India, (3.30 pm UK/10.30 am New York) at nehatony.tt.everseapp.com with tickets on sale now through Paytm Insider (insider.in), BookMyShow (in.bookmyshow.com), and NFT ticketing from ThunderCore blockchain through NFTmall at 5.99 USD or 1,250 TT.

NFT tickets on ThunderCore will grant access to the pre-show metaverse, which is sure to delight fans of the musical duo looking for an enhanced virtual concert experience. Users will be able to pick their own custom avatars, and the metaverse will offer a tour of the concert venue as well as games and prizes.

Sithi Srichawla, CEO of E-Verse said, "We are delighted to partner with ThunderCore blockchain on this exciting event and to bring a truly engaging entertainment experience to the web3 space."

Chris Wang, Founder and CEO of ThunderCore said, "This project is one we are really jazzed about, and we are confident it will give our rapidly growing web3 user count an even bigger boost. "

About E-Verse

E-verse is a Singapore-based blockchain company whose mission is to link Global blockchain projects with all potential blockchain entrepreneurs, to build up a border-less worldwide blockchain community for information sharing and mutual business development, and establish an E-Verse blockchain ecosystem for the blockchain World.

About ThunderCore

ThunderCore is a powerful layer-1 blockchain and entertainment-focused Web3 ecosystem that delivers elite performance and cost-effective scalability for thousands of burgeoning crypto projects. Its proof-of-stake (PoS) architecture, EVM compatibility, entertainment-first ethos, and deep developer support provide a battle-tested home for the next generation of crypto innovators across Web3, DeFi, NFTs, GameFi, and the metaverse.

Thanks to its unique PaLa consensus mechanism, ThunderCore can handle 4,000+ TPS with sub-second confirmation times and ultra-low gas fees kept at a fraction of a cent.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ThunderCore