2 Former United States Mint Directors on Why the Penny is Still Made

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 35th Director of the U.S. Mint and U.S. Money Reserve President, Philip Diehl and 38th Director of the U.S. Mint and U.S. Money Reserve's Senior IRA Strategist, Ed Moy, agree one of the most asked questions mint directors get is "When are you going to get rid of the Penny?" This week on U.S. Money Reserve's "In Conversation," two former directors of the U.S. Mint discuss the debate around the penny.

A penny is worth one cent, but the cost of minting a penny is more than two cents. So, should the penny be eliminated? Pundits and analysts have asked that question for years, but the reasons why the penny is still around involves congress and other surprise factors.

Moy and Diehl discuss their experience with the "Penny Question" in this episode of "In Conversation." Watch the video below to gain inside knowledge straight from mint insider on why the penny is still created, and what it might take to eliminate the coin from circulation.

