Hoag Announces $300 Million Boldly Hoag Capital Campaign

Philanthropic Funds to Support the Expansion of Hoag's Irvine Campus, Fulfilling Orange County's Need for Increased Access to World-Class Care

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hoag Hospital Foundation today announced the launch of Boldly Hoag, a $300 million capital campaign to support the ambitious expansion of Hoag's Irvine campus on Sand Canyon Avenue.

More than just new buildings, Hoag's expansion promises a truly differentiated patient experience grounded in Hoag's ongoing pursuit of excellence and compassion. Since 1952, Hoag has partnered with the community to bring the latest and best in medicine directly to its patients. Thanks to the generosity of Hoag's supporters, that partnership remains strong today and, through Boldly Hoag, will continue to advance the innovative services Hoag provides for the benefit of patients and families throughout Orange County and beyond.

Through a range of philanthropic opportunities, the Boldly Hoag capital campaign builds on Hoag's longstanding commitment to the community. Three bold, interconnective initiatives are supported by the campaign: elevating the patient experience, recruiting and retaining the nation's brightest health care professionals and defining and building the future of health.

"Hoag is elevating health care and wellness in Orange County by transforming our delivery of care to an integrated, specialized services-based model," said Hoag President and CEO Robert T. Braithwaite. "The benefits this expansion will bring to the communities we serve can't be overstated."

This new health care destination will be located just four miles from John Wayne Airport and near short- and long-term housing options for patients outside the region seeking access to Hoag's expert, comprehensive care. It will cover nearly a full city block on Sand Canyon Avenue near the Great Park and the Irvine Spectrum. The first phase is scheduled to be complete in 2025.

With construction already underway, the expanded campus will include six new buildings, two new parking structures, 155 inpatient beds, eight operating rooms and two additional procedure rooms, 120,000 square feet of ambulatory facilities and substantial renovations to the existing facilities. When complete, the Irvine campus will be a center of innovation and technology to not only benefit each of Hoag's patients but also attract the best talent in medicine and push standards of care forward. Two new specialty hospitals will anchor the campus: one for the Women's Health Institute and another for the Hoag Family Cancer Institute and Digestive Health Institute.

Included are new centers of excellence and dedicated urgent care services for cancer patients. Patients and families throughout the region will have increased access to innovative clinical trials, advanced treatments and cutting-edge technology.

"The Hoag expansion represents our continued commitment to our patients: to stay at the forefront of the most rapidly evolving medical specialties," said Burton L. Eisenberg, MD, Grace E. Hoag Executive Medical Director Endowed Chair, Hoag Family Cancer Institute.

Central to Hoag's expansion are also plans to blend high-tech and high-touch features, including wellness and health-enhancing indoor and outdoor spaces, meditation gardens and seamless, patient-focused experiences from arrival to patient rooms and every step in between.

Melinda Hoag Smith, whose family was one of the founders of the hospital, along with the Association of Presbyterian Ministers, said she is proud of Hoag's vision for the future. "My family loved Orange County and those who call it home," Melinda said. "My parents and grandparents would be so proud to see what Hoag has achieved and what it will continue to achieve as a result of its bold pledge to build and deliver an innovative health care system that is designed for all county residents, at all stages of their lives."

The public launch of Boldly Hoag, the largest capital campaign in Hoag's history, is also marked by its milestone 70th anniversary. "Thanks to several visionary donors, the campaign is already garnering remarkable momentum and will enable Hoag to continue increasing access to innovative health care for more communities. Together, we can make Orange County stronger and healthier," said Flynn A. Andrizzi, PhD, president of the Hoag Hospital Foundation.

A financial cornerstone of the highly anticipated expansion is a transformational $50 million gift from renowned philanthropists Diana and David Sun, announced earlier this year. Of their gift, David Sun said, "It's no more important or meaningful than any other gift to Hoag, no matter the amount, if it comes from the heart and is made in the hope of helping others. Diana and I simply hope our gift will inspire others to give whatever they can." David is the co-founder of Kingston Technology, the top maker of memory products for computers and consumer electronics and the largest private company in the United States.

One of the largest gifts in Hoag's history, the Sun Family Foundation's early generosity helped inspire Hoag's vision while setting the tone for an effective campaign. In recognition of their transformative gift, Hoag's Irvine campus will be named the Sun Family Campus.

Thanks to additional early support from the community, the Hoag Hospital Foundation has raised $148.5 million toward its goal of $300 million by the close of 2025.

"When I reflect on what Hoag has done for my family and our community, I am so grateful for our visionary philanthropic supporters. I could not be more excited about how this ambitious expansion will advance Hoag's world-class health and wellness care right here in Orange County. I encourage everyone to support Boldly Hoag," said Rick Taketa, chair of the Hoag Hospital Foundation Board of Directors.

Through Boldly Hoag, the Hoag Hospital Foundation is engaging the entire Orange County community to dream big with Hoag. In the spirit of Diana and David Sun, no gift is too small. Together with the community, Hoag is changing the future of what it means to care for the whole patient. Join and learn more at www.BoldlyHoag.org.

ABOUT HOAG HOSPITAL FOUNDATION

Thanks in large part to philanthropy, Hoag has become one of the nation's finest health care systems, serving a diverse and growing population. The Hoag Hospital Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Hoag, is an integral partner in Hoag's vision to become a trusted and nationally recognized health care leader. Through the generosity of a dedicated community of supporters, the Hoag Hospital Foundation raises over $100 million annually, driving Hoag's continued clinical leadership, innovative spirit and transformative potential. For more information about opportunities to support Hoag, visit hoaghospitalfoundation.org.

ABOUT HOAG

Hoag is a nonprofit, regional health care delivery system in Orange County, California. Delivering world-class, comprehensive, personalized care, Hoag consists of 1,800 top physicians, 15 urgent care facilities, 10 health & wellness centers, and two award-winning hospitals. Hoag offers a comprehensive blend of health care services that includes six institutes providing specialized services in the following areas: cancer, digestive health, heart and vascular, neurosciences, women's health, and orthopedics through Hoag's affiliate, Hoag Orthopedic Institute , which consists of an orthopedic hospital and four ambulatory surgical centers. Hoag is the highest ranked hospital in Orange County by U.S. News & World Report and the only OC hospital ranked in the Top 10 in California, as well as a designated Magnet® hospital by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). For more information, visit hoag.org.

View original content:

SOURCE Hoag Hospital Foundation