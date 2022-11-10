Life is Good® Opens New Storefront in Southern California

Good vibes are hitting The Golden State this fall with a location in La Jolla

BOSTON, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Life is Good , the original positive lifestyle brand, announced today its new storefront location in La Jolla, California. This location is the first Life is Good store in California, and designers made extra efforts to embrace the SoCal vibes when designing the 1,600-square-foot space. Offering apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids, the store boasts murals painted by a local artist and is in the perfect location for shoppers.

When looking at locations for the new storefront, the team at Life is Good explored a range of neighborhoods before deciding on La Jolla. Thinking of the Life is Good customer, the team wanted to find a region that would fully embrace the positive, optimistic nature of the messaging behind the brand offerings. In addition, the beachfront community of La Jolla felt like a natural fit for the brand and even inspired some custom La Jolla apparel.

"When we thought about opening a new storefront, Girard Ave. in La Jolla felt like the perfect home for Life is Good," said Tom Hassell, President of The Life is Good Company. "This new location and collection of custom La Jolla tees blend our optimistic energy and love for the outdoors with the laid-back nature of the California coast."

The brand is grateful to have San Diego's Pandr Design Co. paint the murals that will enliven the space. "We're happy to be the hands to install the artwork. We appreciate when companies value hand-painted over printed installations," shared Phoebe Cornog, Pandr Design Co. Co-Founder.

The Life is Good Store Opening is on Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 10 am until 6 pm PST at 7927 Girard Ave in La Jolla. Everything in-store will be 25% off, and there will be a gift with purchase for the first 50 customers in the store. In addition, customers can expect to see Life is Good brand ambassadors in attendance and a raffle for fantastic prizes from Life is Good.

Life is Good is actively hiring for this new location; learn more and apply here.

Life is Good donates 10 percent of annual net profits to The Life is Good Playmaker Project, helping over 1 million kids in need each year.

Life is Good is the original positive lifestyle brand dedicated to spreading the power of optimism through art and messaging. The company donates 10 percent of annual net profits to The Life is Good Playmaker Project. Through this work, they are able to help over 1 million kids in need each year. Life is Good® is a registered trademark of The Life is Good Company. Visit LifeisGood.com for more details, and follow Life is Good on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

