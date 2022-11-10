Medius welcomes Cashbook to its growing roster of ISV solutions

LONDON, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medius, a leading provider of AP Automation and wider spend management solutions, has announced that Cashbook joins its partner program for Independent Software Developers (ISVs), Radius.

Cashbook joined Radius as part of their ongoing commitment to increasing fiscal health for its customers. Cashbook helps ambitious small, medium and large enterprises to automate their accounting and finance operations to increase efficiencies and improve cash flow. Enterprises can apply cash faster, follow-up outstanding payments and quickly resolve disputes in the collections process to reduce their Days Sales Outstanding (DSO) key performance indicator.

Cashbook's partnership with the Radius program enables both Medius and Cashbook customers to better regulate their working capital, and increase business liquidity through improvements in DSO, lower Deductions, faster invoice dispute resolution and an efficient Collections process.

Haroon Panezai, Partners Director at Cashbook says: "Our partnership with Medius started out only a month ago, but in this short time we've made big gains. We believe joining the Radius program is the next step to equipping our clients with excellent, long-term value through combining our best-in-class experience for receivables, payables and bank reconciliation. We're excited to help business finance departments around the world, not only meet their corporate goals, but surpass them."

Matt Rhodus, VP of Business Development & Strategy at Medius, says: "We're absolutely delighted to welcome Cashbook to the Radius Partner ecosystem. Partnerships are a core pillar of our business model and outlook, so to collaborate with a leading company in the capital finance and cash flow management sector is a real privilege. Given the world is grappling with a financial crisis - rising inflation and looming recession, helping businesses with this is especially important. Through Radius, we look forward to combining our joint expertise and technological capabilities to facilitate maximum fiscal health for all our customers."

Having launched in April 2022 with an aim to enable Medius customers to access additional solutions that integrate with its end-to-end AP Automation suite, the fast-growing program now has an established ecosystem of 22 trusted, quality partners - including Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, Rydoo, and Pagero.

