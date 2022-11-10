Miral and Warner Bros. Discovery Announce Harry Potter Themed Land Coming to Abu Dhabi's Yas Island

Extensive new themed land to be part of award-winning indoor theme park, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, UAE, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Miral, Abu Dhabi's leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery, announced today a Harry Potter themed land will be coming to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, within the world's largest indoor theme park, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi.

The creative vision for this newly designed Harry Potter themed land from Miral and Warner Bros. Global Themed Entertainment will invite fans to step inside iconic locations from the wizarding world, seen in an all-new way.

HE Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Miral expressed his excitement about this project saying: "We are very proud of our continuous partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery and excited to be bringing this spell binding first to the Middle East and the world in the future. This is yet another testament to our commitment to continue to position Yas Island as a top global destination for entertainment and leisure, and a great addition to Abu Dhabi's tourism offerings, contributing to the growth and economic diversification of the Emirate."

Pam Lifford, President, Global Brands and Experiences from Warner Bros. Discovery, said: "The Wizarding World offers something for fans of every age to enjoy. The original Harry Potter stories and the blockbuster film series continue to captivate and inspire hundreds of millions of fans around the world, and our Global Themed Entertainment team together with our world-class partner Miral, will expand our successful Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi to bring this magical experience to life. Together with our lands at Universal Parks, this will add a wholly new and spectacular destination for fans to immerse themselves in."

Harry Potter is truly a global phenomenon, spanning eight films based on the best-selling book series - which has sold over 600 million copies worldwide, been distributed in more than 200 territories and translated into over 80 languages. Today, these iconic stories and the resulting experiences are beloved by a passionate community of millions of fans from all over the globe.

The addition of a Harry Potter themed land at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi (groundbreaking date yet to be revealed) expands upon a successful line-up of themed lands and experiences, including Bedrock, Dynamite Gulch, Cartoon Junction, Gotham City and Metropolis, that have brought fun and unforgettable memories to Warner Bros. fans and further supports Miral's vision to position the park as a top global destination and a great addition to the island's unique portfolio of attractions and experiences, while contributing to Abu Dhabi's tourism ecosystem and growth.

The Harry Potter themed land will be significant in scale and join the existing six Immersive Lands in the award-winning theme park, bringing Harry Potter to fans like never before.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment:

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment (WBDGTE), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences, is a worldwide leader in the creation, development, and licensing of location-based entertainment, live events, exhibits, and theme park experiences based on the biggest franchises, stories and characters from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network and more. WBDGTE is home to the groundbreaking locations of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal theme parks around the world, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, The WB Abu Dhabi, The FRIENDS Experience, The Game of Thrones Studio Tour and countless other experiences inspired by the Wizarding World, DC, Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo, Game of Thrones, FRIENDS and more. With best-in-class partners, WBDGTE allows fans around the world to physically immerse themselves inside their favorite brands and franchises.

About Wizarding World:

In the years since Harry Potter was whisked from King's Cross Station onto Platform nine and three-quarters, his incredible adventures have left a unique and lasting mark on popular culture. Eight blockbuster Harry Potter films based on the original stories by J.K. Rowling have brought the magical stories to life and today, the Wizarding World is recognised as one of the world's best-loved brands.

Representing a vast interconnected universe, it also includes three epic Fantastic Beasts films, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – the multi-award-winning stage-play, state-of-the-art video and mobile games from Portkey Games, innovative consumer products, thrilling live entertainment (including four theme park lands) and insightful exhibitions.

This expanding portfolio of Warner Bros. Discovery owned Wizarding World tours and retail also includes the flagship Harry Potter New York, Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo, and the Platform 9 3⁄4 retail shops.

The Wizarding World continues to evolve to provide Harry Potter fans with fresh and exciting ways to engage. For the worldwide fan community, and for generations to come, it welcomes everyone in to explore and discover the magic for themselves.

About Miral:

Miral is Abu Dhabi's leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences that contributes to the growth of the leisure and entertainment industry and Abu Dhabi's economic diversification. It conceives, creates, operates, and manages immersive destinations and experiences that attract visitors from across the world to create unforgettable memories, accelerating the realization of the Emirate's tourism vision and growth.

Responsible for the development and management of Yas Island and overseeing Saadiyat Island's Destination Management Strategy, Miral has a portfolio of world-class attractions, includes iconic theme parks, as well as hospitality, leisure, culture, sport, dining, retail, and entertainment assets, deliver millions of memorable moments and spark joy across a diverse spectrum of experiences.

Miral subsidiaries include Miral Destinations, Miral Experiences and Yas Asset Management.

