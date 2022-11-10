OAKLAND INTERFAITH GOSPEL CHOIR IS STILL STANDING WITH THE 37TH ANNUAL HOLIDAY CONCERT AND THE INAUGURAL YULETIDE YOUTH CONCERT

Oakland Scottish Rite Center's Grand Auditorium

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir (OIGC), under the direction of Terrance Kelly, is excited to present their 37th annual holiday concert, STILL STANDING. After pivoting through a couple of years of virtual and outdoor events, the Bay Area's beloved holiday concert will be presented in-person at the Oakland Scottish Rite Center's Grand Auditorium on Saturday, December 3, at 7:30p.m.

OIGC Ensemble on Christmas Eve. Photo by: David Kim (PRNewswire)

The concert will maintain its tradition featuring the three primary ensembles of OIGC's now eight ensembles: Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir, Oakland Interfaith Youth Choir, and Oakland Interfaith Community Choir. Guest artists this year will feature familiar faces including the exuberant Miss Jackie Tolbert and JaCoree Prothro, plus accomplished artists Josh Carter and Kathi Mills. ASL interpreters Sherry Hicks and Michael Velez of Half-N-Half will return for another joyous year.

Tickets for STILL STANDING range in price from $30-$100. An accompanying pre-concert VIP event, Jingle Mingle, is included with the $100 ticket and includes light food and drinks and a meet-and-greet with Founding Artistic Director Terrance Kelly, Youth Program Director La Nell Martin, and Executive Director Maren Amdal. A livestream option is available for $15.

New this year is the Yuletide Youth Concert on Saturday, December 3 at 2:30p.m. Following the acquisition of the Oakland Youth Chorus, the Yuletide Youth Concert was created to feature five ensembles with singers ages ranging from five to 18 years old—Oakland Youth Chorus ensembles under the direction of La Nell Martin; the Oakland Interfaith Youth Choir, currently celebrating its 25th year; and an inaugural performance from the newest and youngest ensemble, the Oakland Interfaith Kids Choir, led by longtime OIGC singer, Isa S. Chu. General Admission for the Yuletide Youth Concert are $25 with discounts for family and community groups. Tickets for both concerts are on-sale now at www.oigc.org/events.

The December 3 holiday concerts kicks off a month of performances for the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir. After two years, OIGC is enthusiastic about returning to its South Bay venue at the Mountain View Center for Performing Arts on Thursday, December 22, and celebrating Christmas Eve (December 24) at San Francisco's Great American Music Hall. For more information and ticket links to all of OIGC's events, visit www.oigc.org/events.

Media Contact:

(510) 587-9409

media@oigc.org

Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir www.oigc.org (PRNewswire)

