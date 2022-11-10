Sylvan Realty Brokers $25+ Million Multi-State SFR Portfolio

ATLANTA, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sylvan Realty, a leading institutional Single-Family Rental ("SFR") brokerage firm, announced today the sale of a 100+ home portfolio. The portfolio was sold to a large institutional SFR operator. The Buyer was represented by Avenue One, a full-service SFR platform who has assumed management.

The portfolio consists of 100+ assets in Florida, Texas, and North Carolina. Homes are located in four key sunbelt markets (Raleigh, Tampa, Orlando, and Dallas).

All homes have undergone institutional-grade renovations and were sold occupied stabilized. The portfolio consists of mainly 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom floor plans with an average of 1,407 square feet.

Added John Bielefeldt, Director of Portfolio Dispositions for Sylvan Road, who represented the seller, "These markets are among the fastest growing areas in the country due to their high job growth, affordability, lower taxes, and favorable weather. The seller strategically chose to invest in these sunbelt markets due to their long-term fundamentals in population growth and rental demand."

ABOUT SYLVAN REALTY

Sylvan Realty Portfolio Services provides world-class acquisition and disposition brokerage services for select institutional portfolios. Sylvan Realty is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sylvan Road and is a fully licensed real estate brokerage firm.

ABOUT SYLVAN ROAD

Sylvan Road is an investment firm focused exclusively on single family real estate. Sylvan Road is an active institutional owner/operator in 25+ markets and has over $3.5 billion in assets under management. We are a technology-enabled, data centric, idea-driven firm that utilizes proprietary analytics on our platform.

Sylvan Road manages capital for insurance companies, credit and real estate funds, asset managers and family offices. We build performance-focused investment portfolios through trusted, cooperative institutional partnerships.

Sylvan Road is proud to be the industry standard bearer for single family real estate serving this $4 trillion asset sector since 2012.

