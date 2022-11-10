TeamViewer's Enterprise AR Platform Frontline Now Available on Google Cloud Marketplace

Extended partnership between the two companies includes easier procurement of TeamViewer Frontline for Google Cloud customers

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer , a global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, today announced that its enterprise Augmented Reality (AR) platform Frontline is now available via Google Cloud Marketplace. Through this offering, customers with an existing Google Cloud Marketplace commitment benefit from seamless procurement and consolidated billing through a single channel.

Building off the initial success of the marketing and sales activities tailored to the retail sector around picking and training use cases leveraging Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2 in warehouses, distribution centers, and in-store, the two companies are expanding their activities to additional industries, starting with the manufacturing sector. Here, TeamViewer and Google Cloud will enable organizations to reduce operations cost and downtime, improve worker productivity, process efficiency, and increase client and employee satisfaction.

"Organizations are focused on optimizing the processes and workflows of frontline workers with technology," said Dai Vu, Managing Director Cloud Marketplace at Google Cloud. "With TeamViewer Frontline's enterprise AR platform available on Google Cloud Marketplace, customers can equip their frontline workers with guided step-by-step instructions on wearables and help bring digitalization to the shopfloor at cloud scale."

"With this expansion of our partnership with Google Cloud, we are further committing to a go-to-market relationship in collaboration with Google Cloud, enabling us to increase our reach into key growth markets for TeamViewer's AR solutions on Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2," says Alfredo Patron, EVP Business Development at TeamViewer. "The facilitated procurement of TeamViewer Frontline via Google Cloud Marketplace will further accelerate the adoption of these technologies as more companies value AR as a critical component to creating a truly digitalized workforce."

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind – from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has around 620,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the company's foundation in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs around 1,400 people globally. In 2021, TeamViewer achieved billings of EUR 548 million. TeamViewer AG (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com.

