TRU-Kii launches the first ski travel system.

Haul, store and rendezvous with this new do-it-all system for a hassle-free ski day

BOSTON, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TRU-Kii is an emerging brand on the ski scene, introducing a first-of-its-kind Ski Travel System. The TRU-Kii Ski Travel System is designed to haul and store your group or family's ski gear, and serve as a rendezvous point for your entire crew.

Now, ski equipment hauling and organization are no longer a chore, and finding a meet-up point for your ski squad among the crowds is a breeze.

The TRU-Kii Ski Travel System carries the weight of the day in more ways than one. As a cart, it can hold up to four pairs of skis or four snowboards, or two of each. It comes packed in the waterproof Mountain Duffel that holds boot bags, helmets, goggles, snacks and everything in between, so you can stay organized on the mountain. The super strong, road-tested aluminum and steel frame is designed to perfectly balance the load, so you can pull up to 150 pounds with ease.

"Giving families and friends the ability to truly enjoy a day of skiing without the stressful task of lugging equipment to and from the mountain was the ultimate goal for us at TRU-Kii," said Chuck Keegan, founder of TRU-Kii and inventor of the TRU-Kii Ski Travel System. "It took several prototypes and two years to perfect the TRU-Kii Ski Travel System, which evolved into more than just a cart. It's an entire travel system that takes you from car to base with ease, and serves as a rendezvous point for friends and family to meet-up during the ski day."

In addition to hauling and organization, the TRU-Kii Ski Travel system can serve as a central meeting point thanks to its Table Tray accessory. Simply set up TRU-Kii where you want to establish your meeting point, and add the Table Tray accessory to create your own space for drinks and snacks on the mountain. No more fighting for table space during the lunch rush. It is made from sturdy, food-safe melamine that is easily wiped clean and stored in the Mountain Duffel.

The TRU-Kii Ski Travel System retails for $499.99 and the TRU-Kii Table Tray is $59.99. Both are available exclusively at trukii.com beginning Nov. 7, 2022.

TRU-Kii is on a mission to eliminate the chore of lugging ski equipment to the mountain. TRU-Kii provides solutions for families who want to spend more time skiing, and less time worrying about transporting and organizing gear to the slopes. The brand's first product is the TRU-Kii Ski Travel System designed for groups and families to haul, store and rendezvous with this new do-it-all system for a hassle-free ski day. For more information visit trukii.com .

