CLARINS INTRODUCES T.R.U.S.T., A PLATFORM USING BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY TO PROVIDE TRANSPARENCY ON INGREDIENT TRACEABILITY AND PRODUCT MANUFACTURING

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its ethical and sustainable commitments, Clarins takes one step further in consumer transparency by launching T.R.U.S.T., a one of-a-kind platform base on blockchain technology to share full traceability of the ingredients that go into product formulas as well as the manufacturing process. Starting today with the latest product batch numbers, anyone has access to:

(PRNewsfoto/Clarins USA) (PRNewswire)

All steps in the product manufacturing process – including quality and safety controls, where and the product has been formulated and packed.

Exhaustive information regarding plant-based ingredients – including geographical origin, harvesting method and Clarins sourcing certifications.

Behind the Clarins expertise – via visuals and testimonies from our factory, laboratories, and overall facilities in Pontoise ( France ).

To make T.R.U.S.T. possible, Clarins uses the blockchain technology to ensure safety and transparency of the process. The blockchain technology is used to store and transmit information in the safest way possible as it does not have a centralized control system. It forms a database that records secured exchanges between different users (suppliers, producers) and once a piece of information is entered in the system, the blockchain technology certifies their authenticity, without allowing anything to be modified.

Clarins T.R.U.S.T. is an ongoing initiative and while not all products and ingredients are available yet, the list is growing every day for total transparency. 30 products and 40 plant extracts can now be found, and there will be close to 100 by the end of 2023.

By simply entering a product batch code on Clarins T.R.U.S.T. platform, anyone can have access to the manufacturing process and discover the origins of its plant ingredients: https://traceability.trust.clarins.com/en_US

ABOUT CLARINS

Founded in a professional Parisian beauty institute by Jacques Courtin-Clarins in 1954, Clarins has become the #1 prestige skincare brand in Europe. More than 65 years later, the brand remains family-owned and is distributed in more than 140 countries—offering skincare innovations for face and body, men's and makeup. With unique expertise in Phyto-chemistry, Clarins Laboratories are considered pioneers in the fields of plant science and technology. The brand values are rooted in an ongoing dialogue with women, an abiding respect for nature and people, and commitments to sustainable sourcing, including Le Domaine Clarins—our organic farm and open-air laboratory in the French Alps. Clarins is accelerating its sustainable actions to become a Certified B Corporation by 2023. Currently carbon neutral the company will further reduce its carbon footprint by 30% and become 100% plastic neutral using 100% recyclable packaging by 2025. Partners include: Pur Projet – over 618,000 trees planted to date, Plastic Odyssey – a three-year expedition across three continents, 30 stopovers to fight against plastic pollution, and FEED — over 38 million school meals provided to children in need by the end of 2022.

Lucas.Petry@clarins.com

Melissa.Reidhead@clarins.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Clarins USA