Hoag Welcomes Dr. Catherine Ngo to Head Digestive Health Institute Motility Program

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoag has recruited board-certified gastroenterologist Catherine Ngo, M.D., to head the Hoag Digestive Health Institute's Motility Program.

Dr. Ngo has built a reputation over the last decade as a compassionate, approachable and thorough physician with a strong background in motility.

Gastrointestinal motility refers to the coordinated action of nerves and muscles that allow for proper digestion and passage of food through the digestive tract. Motility disorders can affect any part of the GI tract, resulting in various symptoms that can commonly affect a patient's quality of life such as difficulty swallowing, nausea, bloating, fullness, or constipation.

Leveraging Dr. Ngo's expertise, Hoag's Motility Program will offer advanced diagnostic and treatment innovations to more accurately identify the cause of a patient's symptoms in order to direct personalized therapeutic interventions. Patients will also have access to clinical trials and cutting-edge motility medical therapies.

"When people face motility issues, they are uncomfortable, both physically and emotionally. Many are embarrassed or even scared to face colonoscopies and other diagnostic procedures. Dr. Ngo's kindness and patience, coupled with her profound medical expertise, put patients at ease," said Robert T. Braithwaite, president and CEO of Hoag. "That combination of compassion and excellence makes Dr. Ngo a perfect fit for Hoag."

The Hoag Motility Program is designed to complement the comprehensive care within the Hoag Digestive Health Institute, treating all gastrointestinal disorders from the esophagus to the colon.

Dr. Ngo said Hoag's reputation among physicians as a multidisciplinary, collaborative hospital drew her to head the hospital's new program.

"Hoag takes a team-based approach to everything it does, which, in the case of digestive disorders, is crucial," Dr. Ngo said. "Hoag puts patients first and is driving innovative care. I am so excited to work closely with other specialists to help our patients achieve their highest quality of life."

Dr. Ngo will be seeing patients at Hoag Health Center Aliso Viejo - 26671 Aliso Creek Road, Suite 301, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656. To schedule an appointment, call 949-764-7560. For more information, visit hoag.org/digestive.

ABOUT HOAG

