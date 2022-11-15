InventHelp Inventor Develops New TV/Digital Video Sharing System (DAL 157)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to share a movie, video clip, or a freeze frame image with friends or family members watching television in another location," said an inventor, from Forest Hills, Texas. "So I invented T V SHARING. My design allows friends and family to share a common experience from the comfort of their own homes."

The invention provides a unique TV and digital video content sharing system. In doing so, it allows two or more persons in physically different locations to share the same video entertainment with real-time viewing coordination. As a result, it could increase entertainment and connection between friends and family. The invention features a functional and fun design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and could be compatible with different platforms.

