LARRY HAWORTH, PEGGY CLARK AND SASHA BALUKA HONORED BY LOS ANGELES BUSINESS JOURNAL

Three Partners from Bessolo Haworth CPAs Honored as Accounting Leaders in Los Angeles

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bessolo Haworth, CPAs, a leading West Coast tax, accounting and business advisory firm announces the recognition of three Sherman Oaks based partners as accounting leaders in Los Angeles. Larry Haworth, CPA, Managing Partner and Co-Founder and Sasha Baluka, CPA and Partner were recognized as two of the Top 100 CPAs in Los Angeles by the Los Angeles Business Journal. Peggy Clark, CPA and Co-Founder and Sasha Baluka were also recognized as Women of Influence – Accounting, also from the Los Angeles Business Journal.

Sasha Baluka, CPA (PRNewswire)

"The Los Angeles Business Journal is proud to present these awards to outstanding CPA leaders," said Josh Schimmels, CEO and Publisher of the Los Angeles business Journal. "Accounting professionals such as Haworth, Clark and Baluka, are reflective of the quality of accounting talent we have here in Los Angeles. They truly serve as invaluable trusted advisors to our Community of Business."

Haworth is the managing partner and a co-founder of Bessolo Haworth CPAs. The firm opened in 2007 has grown from one office in Sherman Oaks to offices in Gig Harbor, WA and northern California. Haworth has practiced accounting, auditing and taxation for more than 40 years. He has extensive experience providing professional services to a wide variety of middle-market and closely held private companies. Haworth has been recognized by the San Fernando Valley Business Journal as one of the 25 Top CPAs. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the California Society of Certified Public Accountants. Haworth holds a BS Degree in Accounting from California State Polytechnic University in Pomona, California.

Clark is a co-founder of Bessolo Haworth. In addition to her more than 30 year career in public accounting, Clark also spent 10 years in the commercial banking industry. She provides services in accounting, auditing, taxation and financial planning. She works with middle market and closely held private companies and their owners. In 2008, Clark was nominated for a "Women in Business" award from the San Fernando Valley Business Journal. In 2020 and again this year, Clark was recognized as "Women of Influence – Accounting" by the Los Angeles Business Journal.

Clark is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the California Society of Certified Public Accountants. She received an MS Degree in Taxation from Golden Gate University and a BS Degree in Business Administration from the University of Southern California.

Baluka joined the firm in 2018 and was promoted to partner in 2020. She has more than 15 years of experience as a tax and accounting professional. She is experienced in tax, auditing and financial planning and created an international tax practice in the firm. Prior to joining Bessolo Haworth, she was the founder and owner of Tarzana-based B&G Accounting Services and

Consulting. In 2017, the San Fernando Valley Business Journal recognized her as a "Trusted Advisor." She has also been nominated as a "Women in Business" from the same publication. In 2020 and again this year, Baluka was recognized as a "Women of Influence – Accounting" by the Los Angeles Business Journal. Baluka is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the California Society of Certified Public Accountants. She is also a Chartered Global Management Accountant from the Association of Certified Professional Accountants. Baluka received a BS Degree in Accounting and a second BS Degree in Finance, both from California State University, Northridge.

About Bessolo Haworth

Sherman Oaks-based, Bessolo Haworth was founded by John Bessolo, Larry Haworth and Peggy Clark in 2007. Featuring CPAs, licensed tax and investment professionals and other expert staff, the independent firm's core expertise includes accounting and auditing, income tax planning and preparation, estate planning and compliance, investment consulting and business advisory services. The firm serves middle-market companies and high net-worth individuals throughout California and beyond. The firm has two other office locations in San Rafael, California and in Gig Harbor, Washington. Visit the firm at www.bhcpagroup.com .

Media Contact: Pegi Matsuda pegi@onboard.biz

(818) 493-6664

Peggy Clark, CPA, MS, CO-Founder (PRNewswire)

Larry Haworth, CPA, Managing Partner, Co-Founder (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bessolo Haworth CPAs