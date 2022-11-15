Market Street Memory Care Residence Palm Coast Recognizes Resident Veterans with the Teamwork of Community Partners

VERO BEACH, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At Market Street Memory Care Residence Palm Coast, veterans and veteran spouses were honored and celebrated with an annual Veterans Day recognition ceremony. Thanks to the Market Street team and their partners, Vitas and the Matanzas High School JROTC, the significance of the day was met with symbolism and respect from the entire community.

Family, friends, community partners and residents joined together on Veterans Day as opening ceremonies began. The Matanzas High School JROTC began with the presentation of flags during the national anthem followed by the recognition of each veteran with hats and certificates of honor. Community partner, Vitas Healthcare led a prayer and presented each veteran with certificates and an American flag pillow, handcrafted by the Vitas volunteers as a symbolic gesture of appreciation. Guests in attendance enjoyed the sweet gift of a decorative cake to honor the veterans as patriotic music played throughout the afternoon.

"It is a blessing to honor our residents each and every day, but it is even more touching to feel the support and warmth of our community partners who volunteer their time and efforts to make events such as this one even more significant," says Jennifer Wilson, Memory Care Director of Market Street Palm Coast. "The traditional sights and sounds of holiday events spark memories for our memory care residents which helps to improve engagement and interaction."

Market Street Memory Care Residence Palm Coast is an award-winning memory care community in Palm Coast, Florida operated by Watercrest Senior Living Group. Market Street Palm Coast was recently recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a 2022-23 Best Memory Care Community.

The Veterans Day community celebration is an aspect of Watercrest CARES, a company-wide movement by Watercrest Senior Living Group encompassing their common unity initiatives such as Connectivity. Watercrest is committed to supporting residents in staying connected in meaningful ways and inspiring a sense of community at each location.

Market Street Memory Care Residence Palm Coast offers world class care, multi-sensory programming, diverse culinary experiences, and unparalleled associate training honoring seniors with Alzheimer's and dementia. The community is conveniently located at 2 Corporate Drive in Palm Coast, Fla. For information, please call 386-388-7495.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A five-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

