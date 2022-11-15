YC and Alchemist-backed Segmed Raises $5.2M Funding Round and Launches Medical Real World Imaging Platform

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Segmed - a cloud-based real-world imaging platform that accelerates innovation in healthcare by simplifying access to medical data - announced the closing of a $5.2 million seed+ funding round led by Nina Capital, with participation from iGan Partners, M3 Inc, Mighty Capital, Expeditions Fund, and Alchemist Accelerator, bringing total funds raised to more than $10 million. The company also reported the launch of Segmed Insight.

Segmed Insight was built with the goal of getting high-quality, real-world medical imaging datasets in the hands of clinicians, researchers and developers; particularly those seeking to train or validate their AI algorithms.

Medical researchers and AI developers using Segmed Insight can conduct a search, view studies and reports matching their search criteria, and construct datasets specific to their parameters. After placing an order, users receive data in hand within days - a process that took years prior to Segmed.

By forging partnerships with healthcare systems, hospitals and imaging clinics across 1,000 locations on 5 continents, Segmed has done the heavy lifting when it comes to aggregating diverse medical data.

Patient privacy and data stewardship remain paramount at Segmed. The company maintains strict HIPAA/GDPR compliance, obtained its SOC2 attestation this year, and only shares fully de-identified data, ensuring that no personal information is exposed.

"The healthcare industry has become increasingly adoptive of artificial intelligence methods, but a roadblock in the development of unbiased, high-performing algorithms has been the timely acquisition of diverse, high-quality data," said Dr. Martin Willemink, CEO and co-founder at Segmed. "With Insight, our customers can massively cut down on data sourcing time, which in turn accelerates research and development in the medical field."

"Segmed is well positioned to lower the barriers for innovation in medical AI by bridging the gap between data providers and data consumers," said Sebastian Anastassiou, Head of Investments at Nina Capital. "This will make it easier to tackle tough healthcare problems, ultimately improving the quality of patient care in years to come."

"We are excited to be supporting Segmed in their latest raise – we believe that the company is on a growth trajectory to becoming one of the leading AI data platforms in the healthcare industry. They have real time access to machine-readable data with a focus on medical imaging, which is an invaluable type of data for healthcare. With this round, iGan is looking forward to working with Martin and the team to drive outbound partnerships and expand key features of the platform." said Sam Ifergan, Managing Partner at iGan Partners.

By partnering with global healthcare providers; standardizing and de-identifying data via a sequence of proprietary algorithms; and allowing users to build customized datasets, Segmed has become a one-stop-shop for rapid medical data aggregation. To learn more, visit segmed.ai or get started at join.segmed.ai.

