Jason Berg of U-Haul Recognized as FEI's 2022 Arizona CFO of the Year

PHOENIX, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® Chief Financial Officer Jason Berg has been named the 2022 Arizona CFO of the Year by Financial Executives International.

Berg received the award at FEI's 14th annual Arizona CFO of the Year gala on Nov. 10 at Chateau Luxe in Phoenix. Selected from a distinguished pool of finalists, Berg was accompanied by family and fellow U-Haul representatives.

Berg has served as CFO of AMERCO®, parent company of U-Haul, since 2016. His role entails overseeing Company finances; spearheading investments to expand the footprint of U-Haul across the U.S. and Canada through retail, moving and self-storage facilities; addressing Company stockholders and Wall Street; and strategizing for the long-term stability and success of U-Haul.

U-Haul International has been headquartered in Midtown Phoenix since 1967, and Berg has been stationed there for the entirety of his 27-year career with the Company.

"This award is a reflection of the talented team I work with every day," Berg stated. "U-Haul and the Shoen family continue to provide me opportunities to practice my trade in helping our customers move to a better life, and for that I thank them."

Berg has been part of the U-Haul family since joining Oxford Life Insurance Company in 1996. In 2005, Berg was promoted to principal accounting officer of AMERCO. He served in that role for 11 years before being appointed CFO.

Berg lives in Phoenix with his wife and two sons. He graduated from Arizona State University, is a licensed CPA in the state of Arizona, and has been a member of FEI since 2006.

About U-HAUL

Founded in 1945, U-Haul is the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 186,000 trucks, 128,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America and offers 895,000 rentable storage units and 76.6 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America.

