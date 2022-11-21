$9.6 Million Series A Primes Wesper to Disrupt The Sleep Health Industry

With FDA clearance and insurance coverage, Wesper has crafted a clinical-grade solution to deliver sleep medicine to the masses.

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wesper, the first clinical-grade FDA-cleared wireless home sleep lab, announced a $9.6 million Series A round to accelerate growth and revenue as well as continue to develop industry-leading diagnostic sensing technology. The round included participation from Valor Equity Partners, Breyer Capital, Spark Capital, as well as angel investors from leading health-tech firms.

Wesper's wireless biometric sensors and algorithms enable at-home medical diagnosis with professional services and ongoing measurement before, during, and after treatment. With Wesper, users have access to customized, professional guidance from sleep specialists and physicians without having to leave their homes.

"Wesper is at the forefront of revolutionizing the sleep industry through superior access to biometric data and an increased focus on patient experience, working to ensure that every patient who suffers from sleep problems gets the care they deserve," said Amir Reuveny, Founder and CEO of Wesper.

With this new funding round, Wesper will build partnerships with sleep centers, dental clinics and coaches to bring Wesper to patients across the US. Through FDA clearance for assistance with HSAT (home sleep apnea testing), clinics can use Wesper's superior algorithms, biometric data, and unparalleled patient experience to help more patients.

The company has on-boarded key medical institutions and is set to expand its presence in the sleep clinic space. This includes expanding its medical advisor network and forging strategic partnerships with key players such as hospitals, sleep labs, and insurance providers.

"Improving your sleep used to be a very lonely and complicated process, and we are here to change that," says Dr. Chelsie Rohrscheib, the head sleep expert at Wesper. "We are committed to our users every step of the way to getting high-quality sleep."

Wesper is a doctor-supervised sleep health program that offers a powerful clinical-grade system designed to get you the care you need. Meet with sleep experts and board-certified physicians to review your comprehensive sleep data and get a tailor-made treatment plan, all from the comfort of your own bed. With a 95.1% correlation to a sleep lab, Wesper measures longitudinally sleep position, snoring, oxygen desaturation, apnea events, breathing quality, pulse rate, and much more.

