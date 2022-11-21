Give the Gift of Good Health This Year from Shaklee

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrate wellness and good health this holiday season from leading wellness and sustainability company Shaklee. Now through December 5, 2022, take 15% off when you mix and match any 3 or more products from the Good Health Gift Guide.§ These incredible, proven, and effective products from the Gift Guide have something for everyone on your list. Use the code GOODHEALTH at checkout to take advantage of this limited time offer.

Wellness looks different for everyone, so there's a product for yourself or all the people on your holiday list this year.

For the Holistically Healthy , Shaklee suggests its MindWorks®, Optiflora® DI, and Turmeric Boost supplements, aimed at supporting the mind, gut, and immune system.*

For the Overachievers , a tailored combination of Sustained Energy Boost*, Stress Relief Complex*, and Dream Serene™ allows you to tackle everything on your holiday to-do list and still get a good night's rest at the end of the day.*

For the Well-Traveled ones this holiday season, there's Triple Defense Boost drink, Collagen-9™, and Essential MultiV Drink, available in easy-to-carry stick packs and aimed at keeping your immune system in top shape.*

For those hoping to stay Forever Young, Shaklee's YOUTH® Activating Serum, Lash Revitalizing & Conditioning Mascara, and Restoring Eye Treatment make the perfect gift combination. Have a conscious beauty lover on your list? YOUTH products are powered by botanicals, infused with clean, potent, proven ingredients, and free from over 2,500 questionable ones.

And last but not least, for the Picky Eaters on your list, Shaklee's combination of Chewable Vita-C®, Omega-3 Gellys™, and Organic Greens Booster powder will help fill any nutritional gaps in their diet.

"The holiday season is a perfect time to demonstrate to the ones you love that you care about their health and well-being," said Roger Barnett, Chairman and CEO, Shaklee Corporation. "At Shaklee, we're proud to offer products that are proven, are safe, and support healthy living at any stage of life. To give the gift of true health and wellness is something we should all strive to do this year."

Shaklee's mission is to bring true wellness to the world. And true wellness means physical health through great products, financial opportunity, emotional health through the love and support of the amazing Shaklee community, and the health of the planet as a whole. Every human being needs all four of these elements to live a great life. People all over the world are starting to recognize how important true wellness is. To learn more about Shaklee and to join its ambassador network, visit: www.shaklee.com. To learn more about Shaklee's Good Health Gift options, visit: https://at.shaklee.com/GoodHealthGiftGuide

About Shaklee

Shaklee is a leading wellness company founded by Dr. Shaklee, who invented the first multivitamin in the US more than 100 years ago. As a pioneer in sustainability, Shaklee was the first company in the world to fully offset its carbon emissions and have a net zero impact on our planet. Shaklee products are backed by over 110 published clinical studies proving safety and efficacy and are marketed through more than 2 million ambassadors in North America and Asia. With a complete wellness portfolio, Shaklee is committed to providing consumers with the products and support they need to live their healthiest lives. For more information, visit www.shaklee.com, follow @shakleehq on Instagram, or like us on Facebook.

About Roger Barnett

Roger Barnett is the Chairman and CEO of Shaklee Corporation, the first company in the world to be certified carbon neutral. A graduate of Yale College, Yale Law School, and Harvard Business School, Roger has spent the majority of his career as an impact investor. In 2004, he acquired control of Shaklee, the pioneer of nutritional supplements, and has since transformed this once analog business into a digital powerhouse with a network of 2 million ambassadors across the globe. He has been selected as a Global Leader for Tomorrow by the World Economic Forum and is a member of the Harvard and Yale Schools of Public Health Leadership Councils, the University Council of Yale University, and the Yale University President's Council on International Activities.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

§Receive 15% off when you purchase any 3 or more products from the Good Health Gift Guide and use the promo code GOODHEALTH. Offer Rules:

This offer is available in the US from November 4, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. through December 5, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. (PT) . Open to all Guests, Members, Ambassadors, and Business Leaders. Must purchase a minimum of 3 products (mix and match any combination) from the Gift Guide to be eligible for 15% off each Gift Guide product in your cart. The promo code GOODHEALTH must be entered at the time of checkout on the order to receive the 15% discount on the Gift Guide products. Loyalty Orders are included. Discounts can be combined. Loyalty Order must ship during the promotion period to qualify for the discount. Loyalty Point redemption is excluded on all Gift Guide products. Eligible orders must be placed online. This offer does not apply to orders placed through the Call Center. Shaklee reserves the right to change or cancel this offer at any time. Offer good while supplies last.

Shaklee logo (PRNewsfoto/Shaklee Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Shaklee Corporation