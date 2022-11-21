Growth in Third Quarter Shows AEC and GovCon Firms Continue to Choose Unanet Over Legacy Technology Platforms

Growth in Third Quarter Shows AEC and GovCon Firms Continue to Choose Unanet Over Legacy Technology Platforms

Independent rankings show users rank Unanet's solutions highest

DULLES, Va., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet today recapped its third quarter with continued growth as architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) firms and government contractors (GovCons) around the country continue to switch from legacy providers to the company's more modern project-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) software solutions.

Noting Unanet's advanced analytics, forecasting and reporting tools, leading AEC firms implemented Unanet AE and CRM in the third quarter such as A&M Engineering, Jakola Engineering and Architecture, Sunrise Labs and JTM Construction. Many GovCons like MKS2LLC and CTEC (Cybermedia Technologies, Inc) also implemented Unanet. Several companies, including Radiance Technologies and NewFields switched from incumbent providers.

In the third quarter, independent rankings of project-based ERP products from the buyer discovery platform G2, showed users rated Unanet ERP GovCon higher than the leading competitor in all nine of G2's user satisfaction categories:

"Likelihood to recommend"

"Meets requirements"

"User adoption"

"Product going in the right direction"

"Ease of doing business with"

"Quality of support"

"Ease of admin"

"Ease of setup" / "Ease of use"

Net Promoter Score (NPS)

"Our customers are balancing an increase in government infrastructure spending and post-pandemic demand with challenges like inflation, rising interest rates, and a talent shortage," said Craig Halliday, CEO. "Increasingly, we see both GovCons and AEC firms turning to Unanet because we provide a smooth transition to a more streamlined project management system that takes them from chaos and disorganization to success in no time at all."

Also in the third quarter, Unanet was named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies for the fifth consecutive year, a feat only a small percentage of companies have achieved. Company executives were selected to speak at a variety of industry events, including the Navy Gold Coast Small Business Procurement conference.

Innovation continued to be top-of-mind for Unanet, which in the third quarter released an assortment of new enhancements thoughtfully designed from customer input. Unanet CRM by Cosential gained new Outlook integration and sync capabilities, among other features. Unanet GovCon ERP users appreciated new features for purchasing and licensing as well as GAAP-ready receiving. For Unanet AE customers, the company released new web, mobile, and desktop features including: automated scheduling for project managers and optimized mobile time & expense tracking.

"Our team knows the GovCon and AEC industries inside and out," said Halliday. "Our customers know they can rely on Unanet to keep their business running more efficiently and proficiently even during complex times."

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for Government Contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 3,400 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Unanet