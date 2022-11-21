SPA Announces New Roles for Executive Leaders

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. (SPA), a leading provider of innovative solutions in support of critical national security objectives and complex defense priorities for over 50 years, today announced that two members of its executive leadership team will assume new roles to align with the organizational vision of its new CEO, Rich Sawchak. John Quigley, SPA Chief Operating Officer, will lead the Company's acquisition, integration, and business operations functions, while also remaining the Company's corporate secretary. Vice Admiral Terry Benedict, USN, Ret., will be responsible for all customer operations, programs, and technology differentiation as the President of SPA.

John has been a key member of SPA's leadership team for 23 years driving the Company's success across all aspects of operations. During this time, he established and led the growth of SPA's Australian business and, most recently, led the Company's five acquisitions including Arlington Capital Partners' purchase of SPA in 2021. Previously, John led an SPA operating division overseeing a broad portfolio of advanced analytic capabilities assisting national security clients with requirements, investments, strategy, and other significant decisions. John's extensive 40+ years of leadership experience began with a career as a U.S. Navy submarine officer.

Since joining SPA in April 2022, Terry has led the Company's Naval, Nuclear, and Critical Infrastructure Sector as Executive Vice President. In his new role as President, Terry will lead all SPA programs, technology differentiation, and delivery of the high-impact, high-quality solutions that underpin its reputation. He brings extensive experience to the job, having served in several high-profile corporate leadership positions after retiring from the Navy and before joining SPA.

"I am thrilled for John and Terry to undertake these critical positions on our executive team," commented SPA's CEO Rich Sawchak. "Their tremendous leadership and experience will be instrumental as SPA continues to grow and serve an expanding list of clients while remaining laser-focused on the government defense, security, and advanced technology services sector. Both of them represent the integrity, dedication to mission, and total commitment to quality that continues to make SPA a leader in our industry. I am looking forward to working alongside them and the entire SPA team of professionals."

About SPA

Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. is a premier global provider of innovative solutions in support of complex national security programs and defense priorities. SPA's capabilities include Advanced Analytics, Cost Estimating, Software Tool Development, System Engineering, DevSecOps, Strategy, Policy and Compliance, and Integrated Program Management. With nearly 1,500 professionals, SPA's employees are subject matter experts in numerous domains, including Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Intelligence Community, Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Nuclear Deterrence Policy, Safety and Security; Defense Industrial Base and Economic Security; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; Cybersecurity Analysis and Policy; and Hypersonics. SPA is a 2022 GovCon Contractor of the Year awardee, a Washington Post Top Workplace consecutively since 2016, and a recipient of the Department of Labor HIRE Vets Gold Medal for the past five consecutive years. SPA is a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners. Additional information on SPA can be found at www.spa.com.

