Zergratran SA is launching a Reg A offering to raise $75M in initial funding for an alternative to the Panama Canal

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zergratran SA is announcing its Reg A+ offering to raise $75 million in funding as its initial step to build the first Green Shipping Corridor. An alternative to the Panama Canal for shipping containers - Puerto Internacional Las Americas (PILA) is planned to be an underground tunnel that uses Maglev technology system to transfer containers in less than 30 minutes between fully automated ports on the Atlantic and Pacific coasts of Northern Colombia. This first Green Shipping Corridor will be the solution for the early adoption of sustainable technologies that will help place the sector on a credible pathway to achieve zero emissions.

Zergratran is an innovative technology and sustainability driven transportation infrastructure company. Our goal is to build projects that upgrade the global transportation infrastructure system and address the major marine trade chokepoints, starting with a transshipment facility across northern Colombia - Puerto Internacional Las Americas or PILA for short.

Zergratran SA is not only addressing the need for additional marine trade routes and the sustainable choke point around the Panama Canal but helps align the shipping sector with the goal of limiting the global temperature rise - recognised by the ESG World Summit Singapore as the SDG 9 GRIT Awards winner.

This comes at the time when the Green Shipping Challenge is launched at COP27 and the United States has committed to leading the transition to zero-emission shipping as part of our efforts to tackle the climate crisis at home and internationally.

Zergratran is building the world's first Green Shipping Corridor and the solution for the early adoption of sustainable technologies that will help place the sector on a credible pathway to achieve zero emissions.

Imagine a tunnel about 100 miles south of the Panama Canal that transports shipping containers between two fully automated ports on the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans using magnetic levitation (maglev) within less than 30 min. Zergratran SA is building technology driven transportation infrastructure projects starting with the transshipment facility in Colombia that the company hopes will chart a course to advance domestic and international green shipping via Puerto Internacional Las Americas (PILA).

A new container shipping route- green shipping tunnel - just south of The Panama Canal in Northern Colombia that connects the North Atlantic and North Pacific routes. PILA will be a focal point for a system-wide upgrade driven by automation, digitization, technology and sustainability principles. It will be a distribution center for goods to and from South America and the first world ports offering bio fuels only.

Zergratran SA is an innovative and sustainable high-capacity transportation company that is building the world's first tunnel to expedite shipping goods between the North Atlantic and the North Pacific. In doing so we intend to offer faster, smarter, safer and cheaper solutions to existing alternatives. Led by a visionary team of engineers and Wharton and Harvard scholars, Zergratran SA is an impact-driven company that uses emerging technologies to revolutionize the future of logistics as well as leverage its global economic and environmental impact. Our goal is to create a better, smarter, healthier and more efficient world, to build a legacy and a better future for humanity.

AN OFFERING STATEMENT REGARDING THIS OFFERING HAS BEEN FILED WITH THE SEC. THE SEC HAS QUALIFIED THAT OFFERING STATEMENT, WHICH ONLY MEANS THAT THE COMPANY MAY MAKE SALES OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED BY THE OFFERING STATEMENT. IT DOES NOT MEAN THAT THE SEC HAS APPROVED, PASSED UPON THE MERITS OR PASSED UPON THE ACCURACY OR COMPLETENESS OF THE INFORMATION IN THE OFFERING STATEMENT. THE OFFERING CIRCULAR THAT IS PART OF THAT OFFERING STATEMENT IS AT: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1947462/000121390022070956/ea168380-1aa2_zergratran.htm

For media inquiries or real-time data requests, please contact katarina@zergratran.com.

