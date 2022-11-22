Shop Local
CRITEO TO PRESENT AT THE UBS GLOBAL TMT CONFERENCE ON DECEMBER 6, 2022

Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:00 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO), the Commerce Media company, today announced that Megan Clarken, CEO, and Sarah Glickman, CFO, will present at the UBS Global TMT Conference on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 3:00 PM Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available at that time on the Event section of the Company's investor relations website at https://criteo.investorroom.com/. A replay of the presentation will subsequently be available.

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the global commerce media company that enables marketers and media owners to drive better commerce outcomes. Its industry leading Commerce Media Platform connects 22,000 marketers and thousands of media owners to deliver richer consumer experiences from product discovery to purchase. By powering trusted and impactful advertising, Criteo supports an open internet that encourages discovery, innovation, and choice. For more information, please visit www.criteo.com.

Contacts

Criteo Investor Relations
Melanie Dambre, m.dambre@criteo.com

Criteo Public Relations
Jessica Meyers, j.meyers@criteo.com

