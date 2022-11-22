Magic Eden Announces Expansion to Polygon Network to Accelerate Blockchain Games Growth

Leading NFT marketplace Magic Eden integrates Polygon to support line-up of launches from world-class games developers, including: BORA backed by Kakao Games, Block Games, IntellaX, nWay, Boomland, Planet Mojo, and Taunt Battleworld

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Magic Eden ("the Company"), the leading cross-chain NFT marketplace, today announced plans to integrate with the Polygon network. The expansion will allow Magic Eden to work closely with strategic IP owners, world-class games developers, and emerging creators from the Polygon ecosystem.

Magic Eden x Polygon (PRNewswire)

The Polygon network is home to some of the biggest Web3 gaming projects and publishers, including Ubisoft, Atari, Animoca, Decentraland, Somnium Space, Sandbox, and others. Recently, Polygon has also struck up collaborations with global enterprises, including Stripe, Robinhood and Adobe. Polygon's partnership is helping to pave the way for global brands to activate new digital communities and onboard users to web3–efforts which align closely with Magic Eden's mission to reach wider NFT audiences.

Zhuoxun Yin, Co-Founder and COO of Magic Eden, commented, "Our expansion to Polygon is really exciting for two reasons: first, we've always envisioned a cross chain future for Magic Eden, and this brings us closer to uniting a broader audience who love NFTs. Second, given Polygon's popularity amongst game developers as a low cost EVM-compatible chain, integrating Polygon will continue to cement Magic Eden as the go-to web3 gaming platform. Game developers will now have the greatest optionality on Magic Eden; we can invest, launch collections, power in-game activity and drive user acquisition for developers building on Polygon with Magic Eden."

Magic Eden's integration on Polygon will first focus on providing tools for creators, including a MATIC-enabled (Polygon's native token) Launchpad and Marketplace debuting before the end of the year. Magic Eden's Launchpad for Polygon has already attracted a line-up of world-class games publishers who are ready to tap into Magic Eden's cross-chain audience and Launchpad track record to bring exciting new games to the Web3 community. Developers who have committed to Magic Eden's Launchpad with Polygon include: BORA backed by Kakao Games, IntellaX, nWay, Block Games, Boomland, Planet Mojo, and Taunt Battleworld.

Sandeep Nailwal, Co-Founder of Polygon, said: "We're excited to work alongside Magic Eden to introduce an enhanced NFT marketplace experience. In the short time that it has come to market, Magic Eden has become known for its ability to ship new product features and address pain points felt on the creator and collector side. Magic Eden has also proven it listens to game developer needs and we are thrilled to have them work closely with Polygon's gaming partners in order support the growth of the NFT gaming ecosystem."

To date, the Polygon network supports tens of thousands of decentralized applications and has seen 1.9 Bn total transactions processed, 174.9M+ unique user addresses, and $5B+ in assets secured. With the expansion to Polygon, Magic Eden users will be able to take advantage of the network's low fee, highly composable, and EVM-compatible ecosystem to deliver a more seamless trading experience–elements which are critical to efficient games design.

Since its inception in September 2021, Magic Eden has become the leading destination for NFT discovery, ownership, and expression. Magic Eden's marketplace receives an average of 10 million unique sessions per month and sees over 20,000 NFTs traded daily. The platform has also witnessed over $2.5 billion in total NFT trade volume to date. Magic Eden's integration of Polygon will be an extension of the company's track record of bringing snappy, delightful multi-chain NFT trading experiences. By leveraging Polygon's fast and secure blockchain, Magic Eden will be able to support games developers and global brands who are promoting the long-term growth of NFTs.

About Magic Eden

Magic Eden is the leading community-centric NFT marketplace driving the next billion users to Web3. Led by former crypto, tech, and hospitality leaders, Magic Eden is building a user-friendly platform powered by market-leading minting and trading solutions. Magic Eden brings dynamic cultural moments onto the blockchain, empowering users across thousands of digital communities to create, discover and collect unique NFTs. For more information, please visit www.magiceden.io.

About Polygon

Polygon is the leading blockchain development ecosystem, offering scalable, affordable, secure and sustainable blockchains for Web3. Its growing suite of products offers developers easy access to major scaling solutions including L2 (ZK Rollups and Optimistic Rollups), sidechains, hybrid, stand-alone and enterprise chains, and data availability. Polygon's scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption with unique user addresses exceeding 174.9M. The network is home for some of the biggest Web3 projects such as Aave, Uniswap, OpenSea and well-known enterprises including Robinhood, Stripe and Adobe. Polygon is carbon neutral with the goal of leading the Web3 ecosystem in becoming carbon negative.

If you're an Ethereum Developer, you're already a Polygon developer! Leverage Polygon's fast and secure txns for your dApp, get started here.

Website | Twitter | Developer Twitter | Studios Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Discord | Instagram | Facebook

Press Contacts

Magic Eden

Dillon Arace

M Group Strategic Communications (on behalf of Magic Eden)

darace@mgroupsc.com

Polygon

Cryptoland PR | http://cryptolandpr.com/

polygon@cryptolandpr.com

Magic Eden (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Magic Eden