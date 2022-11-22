Northwest Pipe Company to Manufacture Engineered Steel Pressure Texas Pipeline Project

The Company is selected to produce another segment of the Alliance Water project.

VANCOUVER, Wash., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Pipe Company (Nasdaq: NWPX), a leading manufacturer of water-related infrastructure, was recently selected by S.J. Louis Construction and Alliance Regional Water Authority to produce engineered steel pressure pipe for Alliance Regional Water Authority Phase 1B-Segment D ("Phase 1B").

Phase 1B is the second and largest phase of construction for this major water infrastructure project in Central Texas. When complete, Phase 1B will initially produce, treat, and deliver approximately 5,500 acre-feet of water per year, growing to 15,000 acre-feet per year through the future addition of wells and water treatment basins. The project will convey water from eastern Caldwell County and northern Gonzales County and serve customers in the cities of Kyle, Buda, and San Marcos, as well as the Canyon Regional Water Authority. Through a partnership with the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority, the project will also deliver water to New Braunfels, Lockhart, and the Goforth Special Utility District. The project is primarily funded by bond issuances through the Texas Water Development Board and will complete in 2024.

"In this segment, we are manufacturing over 18 miles of engineered steel pipe for Alliance Water. We previously delivered over 5,100 tons to Alliance in 2021 for Segment A. We are pleased to again be working on this critical infrastructure project, which once completed, will serve over 225,000 residents in the area," said Scott Montross, President and Chief Executive Officer of Northwest Pipe Company. Mr. Montross continued, "As Texas continues to grow, we look forward to supporting their long-term water needs."

About Northwest Pipe Company – Founded in 1966, Northwest Pipe Company is a leading manufacturer for water-related infrastructure products. In addition to being the largest manufacturer of engineered steel water pipeline systems in North America, the Company manufactures high-quality precast and reinforced concrete products; water, wastewater, and stormwater equipment; steel casing pipe; bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipe; and one of the largest offerings of pipeline system joints, fittings, and specialized components. Strategically positioned to meet growing water and wastewater infrastructure needs, Northwest Pipe Company provides solution-based products for a wide range of markets under the ParkUSA, Geneva Pipe and Precast, and Permalok® lines. The Company's diverse team is committed to quality and innovation while demonstrating the Company's core values of accountability, commitment, and teamwork. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, and has 13 manufacturing facilities across North America. Please visit www.nwpipe.com for more information.

