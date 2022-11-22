Rick Long and Duleep Wikramanayake Join HealthLevel Advisory Board

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthLevel, creator of the healthcare business operations platform Foundations™, announced today that Rick Long, former president and chief executive officer of Center for Diagnostic Imaging (CDI, now Rayus Radiology), and Duleep Wikramanayake, Information Technology Vice President of SimonMed Imaging, have joined HealthLevel's advisory board.

HealthLevel logo (PRNewswire)

"We are fortunate to have Rick and Duleep join our advisory board," said Parag Paranjpe, founder and CEO of HealthLevel. "As HealthLevel grows, so does our need for stronger expertise. Rick and Duleep bring a wealth of knowledge and experience as CEO and CIO, respectively. We are aligned on wanting to make healthcare better than how we found it, and we believe in treating customers and people in the best ways possible. Their involvement will shape the future growth of our company."

Rick Long has 30 years' experience in radiology, including 17 years with CDI in a variety of senior management roles that spanned operations, information technology, quality/safety, business development, sales, revenue cycle, and legal/risk. He also oversaw CDI's national network of local partnerships, as well as the CDI Quality Institute. Prior to CDI, Rick worked at General Electric in their Healthcare Division.

"I am excited to get to work with HealthLevel to put my industry contacts and knowledge to work," said Rick Long. "I was drawn to HealthLevel because of my strong belief in putting operating, financial, quality, and productivity metrics in front of leaders and the entire organization. Foundations™ presents real-time, user friendly metrics in an actionable format that helps improve healthcare delivery, quality, and operational performance."

Duleep Wikramanayake currently serves as vice president of information technology at SimonMed Imaging, where he leads IT transformation. Prior to this, Mr. Wikramanayake served as chief information officer, respectively, for TRA-MINW, Solis Mammography, and SMI Imaging LLC.

"The team at HealthLevel has decades of experience," said Duleep Wikramanayake. "Their innovative approach to the problems of data and analytics has positioned CIOs and IT staff with a far stronger value-add to the business. I am excited to help HealthLevel grow towards new milestones and successes in the market."

About HealthLevel

Founded in 2010, HealthLevel is a privately held company headquartered in Mountain View, California. The company is the creator of Foundations™, a SaaS healthcare business operations platform. By unifying multiple data sources into a single source of truth, it delivers actionable insights to a large number of users, leading to improved quality, productivity, and profitability. Learn more at www.healthlevel.com.

Media Contact

HealthLevel

Hijinio Reynoso

Director of Marketing

hijinio.reynoso@healthlevel.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HealthLevel