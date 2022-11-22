Vinamilk Brings the Journey of Building Brand Love to Global Dairy Congress Asia 2022

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vinamilk , Vietnam's leading dairy brand and the 6th most valuable dairy brand in the world, recently took part in the Global Dairy Congress Asia 2022 held in Singapore. Vinamilk was invited to share its insights and expertise in building up its beloved brand, Dielac, an infant formula brand that has accompanied generations of Vietnamese consumers for 33 years.

Vinamilk's Executive Director of Marketing - Mr. Nguyen Quang Tri at the congress (PRNewswire)

The Global Dairy Congress Asia 2022 was attended by more than 250 guests from organizations and enterprises in the dairy industry of more than 10 Asian countries, focusing on the latest trends in the dairy industry, new business models, advanced technologies etc.

Setting out to address consumers' needs and to build trust, Vinamilk has overcome many challenges, such as limited production equipment as well as consumers' lack-of-confidence in local dairy brands to shape an effective strategy for Dielac launched 33 years ago based on three pillars: product quality, innovation, and love.

To fairly compete with foreign well-established dairy brands, Vinamilk focuses on cooperating with international organizations specializing in the application of micronutrients and microbiology to develop new products, diversifying the product portfolio towards meeting the increasing demands of consumers. Dielac products are also supplemented with various types of nutrients, which are similar to breast milk and suitable for the physical and nutritional needs of Vietnamese children.

Production lines at Vietnam Powdered Milk Factory (PRNewswire)

To meet consumers increasing demand, Vinamilk established a modern powdered milk factory in Binh Duong in 2013, with a capacity of up to 54,000 tons of products per year, cementing the esteemed position of Dielac in consumer minds.

"Building brand love in the dairy industry requires a great deal of attention because nutritional products for children must adhere to food safety and meet international standards," shared Nguyen Quang Tri, Executive Director of Marketing at Vinamilk.

The "Dielac brand love" has been built from love - from the hearts of Vietnamese parents wanting the best for their children; from the hearts of the product developers and brand builders as Vietnamese people with a desire to support Vietnamese generations standing shoulder-to-shoulder to their foreign counterpart; and from the heart of Vinamilk - an entrepreneur that determines to build Vietnam dairy industry reaching international level.

Generations of Vietnamese parents have trusted Dielac brand (PRNewswire)

"The importance of building a relationship between the consumer and a dairy processor is through its brand. We know we have effective marketing that builds consumer interest and understanding of the value and health benefits of dairy products. But at the end of the day consumers will buy a product and that's why it's so important to have a brand that is strong, recognizable, but trustable." added Caroline Emond, General Director of the World Dairy Federation.

The journey of Vinamilk Dielac, the first infant formula brand produced by a Vietnamese enterprise, goes hand in hand with the impressive growth of the company. Since its launch back in 1989, the Dielac brand has become a nutritional solution trusted by Vietnamese consumers. These products were the first to be exported and have remained an important SKU in the company's export portfolio.

About Vinamilk

Founded in 1976, Vinamilk is the leading dairy company in Vietnam which is listed among the top 40 largest nutrition companies in the world by revenue and the top 10 of the world's most valuable dairy brands. Having grown into a juggernaut of the dairy industry in the past 46 years, Vinamilk is now valued at more than USD$2.8 billion.

