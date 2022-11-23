On-the-Road Family @Amunches Takes Jackery Power Solution to Benito Juárez Indigenous School in La Guajira

Marking its 10-year anniversary, Jackery shares the story of traveling to La Guajira to "power up the dreams" for local students

LA GUAJIRA, Colombia, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery, the global leader in solar generators and top provider of innovative portable power and green outdoor energy solutions, has partnered with the van-lifer family @Amunches to bring its portable power stations to a school in La Guajira, a region sitting at the northern tip of Colombia, that suffers from lack of electricity and water.

A family from Argentina, the Amunches, with its name taking inspiration from a word from the old Mapuche language "traveler", has captured much public attention for their bold on-the-road lifestyle and free spirit. The story between the Amunches and Jackery began in 2020 when the family joined Jackery's ambassador team and took onboard its solar charging system and generator to power up their adventures as they drive their converted school bus across the Americas to explore local cultures, document and share their experiences on social media.

In November 2021, the Amunches family and Jackery came to the Benito Juárez Indigenous School on Colombia's La Guajira peninsula where the ancestors of the indigenous Wayuu people were nomads who used to trek across huge swatches of land in search of water and other resources. The livelihood of local communities is tough. Living in the middle of a desert and arid land means that local people need to overcome harsh environment and extreme weather conditions, on top of the constant lack of clean water to stay healthy and electricity to cook food and light up their homes.

During their visit, the Amunches family used Jackery's power stations to switch on a projector with which they shared the stories of their traveling experiences, unfolding an unseen world that enthralled all kids sitting in the classroom. "The boys were lazy coming to class but when they saw the projector turned on, they are also turned on," the Amunches said in an Instagram post, "Together we reached La Guajira, the nation of nomads. And it was here, in the middle of the sand, the cacti, and the silence of the remote desert that 24 pairs of eyes opened like windows." Recently, Jackery also went on a roadtrip with the Amunches to Mexico for public welfare purposes.

"We are grateful for the effort of the Amunches family who made this long-haul journey possible and fulfilled our wish of bringing the much-needed electricity supply to the school to power up the dreams of these underserved students. This campaign marks another step in our mission to help underdeveloped communities and people in need, allowing them to enjoy the benefit of reliable and cheap renewable energy," said Head of Marketing Department of Jackery USA.

Since it expanded its footprint in North America in 2016 when the company launched a crowd-funding project on Kickstarter, Jackery has been dedicated to developing powerful, portable and versatile solar power generators for outdoor activities and emergencies. From its union with major retailers including Harbor Freight, HomeDepot and Lowe's to strengthen its offline sales channel, to rolling out its latest Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro in partnership with the Hollywood star Chris Pratt, Jackery's ten years of expertise in portable clean energy solution has enabled it to offer some of the best products in the market and secure the top spot in the US's Amazon best-Seller list of in the portable battery category.

About Jackery

Jackery, the world's leading innovative portable power and green outdoor energy solution provider founded in California in 2012, is a global top-selling solar generator brand recognized by over 150 authorized media and organizations worldwide. Since 2018, Jackery has sold more than 2 million units globally and a footprint spanning from the US to Europe, Japan and China.

As the pioneer of the Solar Generator concept and products, Jackery offers a range of portable, versatile green generators that meet all outdoor needs, from charging a cellphone or laptop to powering large devices like electric cooking equipment, heaters, and lights. Its products have been consistently selected as Best Sellers on Amazon and have been included in Amazon's Choice lists since 2020.

To date, Jackery has also received 25 prestigious international design awards, including the Red Dot Design Award, the iF Design Award, the A' Design Award and Competition, and the CES Innovation Award.

