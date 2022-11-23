Trend Micro Celebrates Ranking as #1 Channel Security Vendor

Canalys report highlights overall leadership, channel commitment, ease of doing business

DALLAS, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global cybersecurity provider Trend Micro announced today its position at the summit of this year's Canalys Global Cybersecurity Leadership Matrix. The top ranking was awarded in recognition of an outstanding 12 months for the company's channel-first engagement model.

Canalys graded Trend Micro's performance in four key areas:

Commitment to channel partners (87.0%)

Overall ease of doing business (85.9%)

Quality of account management provided (85.1%)

Value of portals and tools (84.0%)

Trend Micro's commitment to the channel was ranked highest of any vendor, and ease of doing business improved from 2021.

Kevin Simzer, COO at Trend Micro: "We partner with the best in the business to bring our industry leading technology to new customers worldwide every year. We're proud of our place at the top of Canalys' index, and we're looking forward to continuing this success. For 2023, enabling our SaaS, cloud and managed services partners will be a key priority."

Scores were compiled from a comprehensive blend of quarterly shipment estimates, analyst insight and unique feedback from channel partners. Trend Micro's leading position in the matrix reflects a year of unstoppable momentum which saw:

88% of revenue conducted through the channel vs 86% a year ago (Q2 21 to Q2 22)

58% of partners selling SaaS versus 52% a year ago (Q2 21 to Q2 22)

17% MSP partner growth, to over 8,500 partners (Q2 21 to Q2 22)

295% AWS CPPO growth (Jan- June 2022 )

Completion of 300+ customer Well-Architected Framework Reviews (WAFRs) by partners

Enrolment of 29,000+ partners in training for Trend Micro Cloud One and Vision One (H1 22)

22,000 sales and marketing kits download by partners from Trend Micro Partner Portal (H1 22)

The Canalys report notes that "Trend Micro demonstrated continued leadership in the channel" with SaaS, cloud and managed services enabling partners "to meet evolving customer needs and capitalize on growth opportunities."

In addition to its overall leadership position, Trend Micro's commitment to the channel was ranked the highest of any vendor, while ease of doing business improved on last year's score.

To read a full copy of the Canalys Global Cybersecurity Leadership Matrix 2022 report, please visit: https://resources.trendmicro.com/Canalys-Channel-Leader-Report.html

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Trend Micro Incorporated