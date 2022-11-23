WEWATCH ANNOUNCES WORLD'S FIRST 4K LED VIDEO PROJECTOR WITH WHITE NOISE FEATURE FOR HEALTHY SLEEP AND MEDITATION

Health focused projector allows users to seamlessly transition to meditation or rest with sleep timer and multiple nature sounds

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WEWATCH today announced the launch of the V51P 4K projector, the world's first projector to feature a white noise and sleep timer capability. The V51P is a top of the line projector offering yet another reinvention of visual entertainment by WEWATCH, with the advent of a white noise and sleep timer built into the projector, perfect for drifting off to sleep or meditating. It offers a new way for users to relax, sleep, or meditate any time of day. With one device, you can watch movies and shows as well as meditate and set a sleep timer with white noise, for a relaxing descent into slumber.

"Consumers worldwide are becoming more aware of the importance of sleep and meditation," said Irene Liu, Marketing Director, Wewatch. "That's why WEWATCH incorporated features facilitating healthy sleep and meditation practice into the new V51P, which is the first projector in the world to offer these features."

The V51P features the following white noise options:

Bird Call

Firewood

Waves

Train

Thunder

Cricket

Users can simply select their preferred sleep setting and then set the built-in sleep timer to 10, 20, 30, 45, or 60-minute intervals. This allows anyone to seamlessly shift from enjoying video content to preparing for restful sleep or a calming meditation session, all without switching devices.

In addition to its groundbreaking white noise and sleep timer feature, the Wewatch V51P is built with top notch technological features including 4K supported, 5-inch LCD display, LED projection, 13,000 lumens, 300 ANSI lumens, 1.5:1 throw ratio, 1.4M to 9M projection distance, up to 350-inch projection size, 5G Wi-Fi capability, Bluetooth, HDMI, VGA, USB 2.0, and much more.

The V51P white noise sounds were carefully chosen following extensive testing by the Wewatch research and development team to determine which sounds were the most calming, restorative, and beneficial for healthy sleep and meditation. The natural sounds are designed to bring a sense of peace and calm to the user, enabling them to easily transition from stimulation via entertainment, to relaxation via the white noise, lulling them to sleep.

The Wewatch V51P projector will be available for a limited time at the Black Friday price of $139.99 and then at the retail price of $199.99 with free shipping on all orders.

The V51P now is available on Amazon. For more information visit the WEWATCH Amazon Store, at WEWATCH Store.

About Wewatch: WEWATCH, is a technology company on a mission to reinvent visual entertainment. WEWATCH believes in the power of innovation and keeps infusing cutting-edge technology into our smart projectors. Design unique visual communication ways to bring you a new visual entertainment lifestyle.

Irene Liu

Hongkong Orange Juice Energy Technology Co., Limited

1-888-666-7689

marketing@wewatchtech.com

