Bekina Boots Takes a Gift Approach for the Holidays

CHICAGO, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bekina® Boots is launching the first Black Friday Event in its sixty year history. As a global leader in safety work boots, this strategic switch aims to get warm, waterproof boots onto gift lists this year.

"Anyone who has a wintry commute or works outdoors in winter can appreciate getting a gift of warm, dry feet for the holidays. So, instead of just focusing on commercial markets, we're reaching out to consumers in need of unique gift ideas." Charlotte Meirschaert, Business Development, Bekina Boots, continued "Our boots are lighter and more comfortable than most work boots, so they're easy to wear every day."

Bekina Boots has a long, global history in the commercial fishing, agriculture, construction and food service business. U.S. brewers have picked up on the comfort and quality and are now sporting them in breweries and taprooms. Artic researchers have found Bekina Boots stand up to frigid temperatures while Alaskan fishermen appreciate the safety and easy on-off and cleaning properties.

Andy Lize of Pewaukee, WI said "I heard about Bekina Boots from a friend in construction so I tried a pair. These take me ice fishing, shoveling snow, all the winter sports we do. And I'm getting my wife a pair for taking the kids to the bus stop and maneuvering through spring slush. They look cool, too. She'll love them."

Bekina Boots will be supporting this Black Friday event with digital media and a 20% discount at Amazon for the long holiday weekend, November 25-28.

About Bekina Boots

Since 1962 Bekina has been making craftsman quality boots for professionals who are passionate about their work. Family owned and driven to constantly innovate, Bekina has created work boots that surpass traditional boots in comfort, safety and durability. Across the globe farmers, fishermen, brewers and distillers, construction workers and food industry workers rely on Bekina Boots to meet the specific needs of their sectors. Bekina Boots, made in Belgium, worn worldwide and available in the U.S. For more information, visit us.bekina-boots.com.

