Cosmetic Physician Partners (CPP) launches Network of Physician-led Medical Aesthetics Clinics across United States

Launch announced after CPP acquires 10th medical aesthetic clinic

EDINA, Minn., Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmetic Physician Partners Inc. ("CPP") is pleased to announce its official launch in the US with the closing of its 10th medical aesthetics clinic. Led by industry experts Dr. A. Jay Burns, Dr. Joel L. Cohen, Matt and Kathy Taranto and Dan Schacter, CPP is a partnership designed to provide physician owners with an alternative to private equity. Built from the ground up to support owners, CPP provides superior financial upside to its partners, an array of deep expertise through centralized services (HR, IT, Marketing, Recruiting and many more), savings on procurement through scale, all the while allowing each partner to retain a tremendous amount of control over their clinic.

"As consultants, there was only so much we could do to help individual clinics," explained Matt and Kathy Taranto, owners of Aestheticare, one of the largest medspa's in the US, and founder of Mint Aesthetics, a medspa consulting and training firm who has served more than 2,000 clinics across the US. "By creating CPP, we can do so much more with our deep support infrastructure, better shared economies of scale and best practices, all while providing our partners superior financial upside."

"I am blessed to be a part of this partnership," said Dr. A. Jay Burns, a past president of American Society of Lasers in Surgery and Medicine, a Scientific and Corporate advisory board member to multiple leading industry suppliers, and a noted author and international speaker in the aesthetic world. "I have worked with private equity before, and was initially reluctant to join any PE group, but this is significantly different. Owned by owners for owners, CPP provided me with support in the areas I needed with the amount of control I wanted. Better yet, the people we have brought on are incredible. I have been in the industry for 30 years and it's the most fun I have had since I started. The management team's expertise allows my clinic to run more profitably and efficiently so I can focus on clinical issues benefitting my patients, which is my passion."

"CPP just makes sense," said Dr. Joel L. Cohen, an award-winning Cosmetic Dermatologist who is recognized as one of the top Aesthetic Researchers having taught and lectured around the world, and having published over 285 scientific articles and 3 academic textbooks. "Having run my practice for over 18 years, saying I have a high bar would be an understatement. CPP has built an incredible team that has taken a considerable amount of work off my plate allowing me more time to focus on research, our clinical partners, my patients and my family. Better yet, clinic performance is improving, and my staff loves the CPP support team!"

"We truly are privileged by the caliber of clinics joining CPP. Not only have our results exceeded expectations, but we have built a strong owner community where our partners play a big role in the overall success of CPP," said Dan Schacter, President of CPP. "While the waitlist to join CPP grows, our partners keep telling us that joining was worth the wait. CPP was built to help our owners better run their practice, and so far, we are doing just that."

About Cosmetic Physician Partners Inc.

CPP is building the premier medical aesthetic clinic network in the US for the long-term benefit of all our partners, clients, and employees. CPP's leadership team brings together some of the world's leading clinic operators and medical specialists in the medical aesthetic business.

With a strong belief in building a people-first culture, we have achieved consistent double-digit growth in our clinics for the last decade and use our learnings to help our network accomplish the same. Our clinic and business operators, not private equity, own most of CPP's equity. Additional information on CPP is available at www.cosmeticphysicianpartners.com , or contact:

