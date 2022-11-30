Sherpa 6 Completes Testing of Enhanced Private 5G Network Connecting Soldiers on the Frontlines

Powered by JMA's 5G Standalone Wireless Network

SPRING LAKE, N.C., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the direction of Dr. Dilip Guha, Director of 5G Tactical Applications for OUSD R&E, Sherpa 6, Inc. (Sherpa 6) led the design, integration, and testing of a private 5G mobile network showcasing tactical edge applications for US armed servicemembers. The Sherpa 6 network team, led by Vince Graffagnino and partnered with global wireless leader JMA Wireless, successfully demonstrated on September 14 that 5G mobile capabilities can increase operational and tactical efficiency for Soldiers on the frontlines.

The demonstration was a daylong event at a Sherpa 6 facility near Fort Bragg, NC, showcasing various military applications and programs over JMA's 5G standalone wireless system connected to the U.S. Army's Integrated Tactical Network (ITN). The Army relies on the ITN to provide secure, resilient communications in any environment. Sherpa 6 and JMA Wireless successfully showed that the low-latency and increased bandwidth provided by 5G wireless enhances the strategic applications of the ITN for the troops.

Sherpa 6 Chief Executive Officer Joe Dames stated, "Sherpa 6 is proud to support the critical DoD 5G Wireless cross cutting mission-set. Based on our past success in architecting the Army's ITN we continue to bring industry-leading mission expertise and innovation to DoD 5G wireless initiatives to meet immediate and future Warfighter needs."

Sherpa 6 Senior Program Manager Craig Peton stated, "The event conducted at our Spring Lake facility underscored to attending stakeholders, including active-duty Soldiers, the many tangible benefits that a 5G standalone mobile network can bring to critical tactical applications used by Warfighters today and into the future. The JMA-based architecture designed by Sherpa 6 showcased how a significant increase in bandwidth and reduced latency can expand the capabilities of existing applications and open up possibilities for developing new applications we haven't even thought of yet."

Among the variety of capabilities highlighted, the demonstration featured a mobile device security application called Watchtower, sensor-to-shooter applications, real-time tracking, and video and machine learning algorithms previously limited by antiquated tactical networks.

JMA Wireless GM Rishi Bhaskar stated, "Sherpa 6 knows what it means to serve and understands what Soldiers need. Together, our 100% US-based team is making private 5G possible for those on the frontlines - connecting Soldiers in ways and places that weren't possible before."

The program was funded by the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense (OUSD) and managed by the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM).

Dr. Dilip Guha, Director of 5G Tactical Applications, OUSD R&E stated, "This program is funded to show edge computing capability for Joint All Domain C2 (JADC2)/ITN Intelligent Nodes at the tactical edge supported by 5G high-bandwidth and low latency transport, and BLOS reach back to the Warfighter to perform manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T) and sensor-to-shooter operations."

About Sherpa 6

Sherpa 6 is a service-disabled veteran owned small business (SDVOSB) whose mission is to take the burden off the Warfighter by developing advanced solutions that combine technology, ingenuity, and engineering. For more information, visit www.sherpa6.com.

About JMA Wireless

Founded in 2012, JMA is restoring U.S. leadership in wireless technology at a critical time in the transition to 5G. Based in Syracuse, New York, JMA makes the world's most advanced and only all-software-based 5G platform, which it designs, codes, and manufactures in the United States. JMA's cutting-edge technology—most notably a revolutionary software solution called XRAN—is ushering in a new era of innovation and connectivity for businesses, workers, and ultimately consumers. For more information, visit www.jmawireless.com .

Media Contact

John Puskar

Vice President, Communications and Government Relations, JMA Wireless

JPuskar@jmawireless.com

