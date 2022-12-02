InventHelp Inventor Develops Stage/Runway for Fashion Dolls (MHO-172)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "My daughter loves playing with fashion dolls and I wanted to create a venue for her dolls to model their clothes," said an inventor, from Eastpointe, Mich., "so I invented the ALIECE MODELING DOLL STAGE. My design would add a fun new dimension to playing with fashion dolls."

The invention provides a modeling stage/runway accessory for fashion dolls. In doing so, it offers a space for dolls to change and model outfits. As a result, it could spark imaginative play and it could provide added fun and entertainment. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for children who enjoy playing with fashion dolls. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

