Life Time Fall 60day Challenge National Winners Among Thousands Entering 2022 Holiday Season Healthier and Happier

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 20,000 people across the U.S. and Canada are entering the holiday season feeling happier and healthier after participating in Life Time's (NYSE: LTH) 60day Challenge. Five people have been named national winners in the challenge by a panel of Life Time coaches - taking home prizes valued at nearly $6,000.

The winners clockwise from the top-left: Robert Lattas, Karrah Lee, Amanda Monroe, Mary Paine, and Brad Jones.

The Life Time 60day provides daily support, resources, and motivation for anyone looking to jumpstart their wellness goals and live a healthier life. The eight-week program, which is offered several times each year, includes daily workouts, a meal plan, 150+ healthy recipe ideas, accountability messages, weekly challenges for prizes and access to a team of in-person and virtual coaches. Since 2010, nearly 600,000 Life Time members have lost more than 1 million pounds.

At the end of each 60day, participants are invited to submit an essay and photos. Life Time coaches select the top contenders and winners. Prizes for winners include ten personal training sessions from the most accredited trainers in the industry, membership dues credits, and prizes from partners WHOOP Band and Breathless Cancun Soul Resort & Spa.

The winners of the 2022 fall 60day are:

Brad Jones ( Frisco, TX ) – Jones, a paraplegic who has used a wheelchair for more than 32 years, joined the 60day to lose weight, develop a consistent exercise routine and eat more nutritious meals. Jones quickly latched onto the workouts with guidance from personal Trainer Sarah Winchester. He also became an avid pickleball player at courts at Life Time Frisco. He ended up losing weight, finding a support community at Life Time and has plans to enter his first pickleball tournament.

Robert Lattas (Oakbrook, IL) – After being told by a doctor that he'd likely be a diabetic in three years with his current health habits, Lattas entered the 60day aiming to exercise five days a week to lower his body fat by twenty percent and gain five pounds of muscle. He ended up well-surpassing these metrics after tuning up his diet and following along the 60day workout programming. He also worked with Personal Trainer Roy Williams. "My life is on a 180-degree different trajectory than it was on September 10 th ."

Karrah Lee ( Woodstock, GA ) – Lee was with the Army for six years and was in the best shape of her life, but she gained back all her weight shortly after getting out of the military, while also dealing with mental health issues. She joined Life Time in the summer and entered the 60day to lose weight and "to feel comfortable in my own skin." She made exercising a habit and focused on intentional eating. Lee lost weight during the challenge, but also changed her mental wellbeing for the better.

Amanda Monroe ( Fort Worth, TX ) – Before the 60day Challenge, Monroe had a back injury and suffered a lot of pain. She also "had a straight addition to sugar." She entered the 60day to increase her protein intake and do a combination of weights and low-intensity cardio workouts. The result was less inflammation, increased muscle, and decreased body fat. Monroe lost more than 10 pounds and went from 25.2% body fat to 18.8% during the challenge.

Mary Paine ( Roseville, CA ) – Since March, Paine has lost more than 50 pounds (14 during the 60day) and has gone from a size 2X to large. She's also no longer on blood pressure medication, and her insulin has been cut from 40 to 12 units. Paine revamped her diet during the challenge and focused on foundational movements during her workouts to improve her balance.

The next in-person 60day kicks off on January 28th with registration opening on December 16th. For more information on the program and to register, visit www.lifetime60day.com.

Available to members this month is Life Time's new complimentary Holiday Hustle program, launching on December 5th. Led by Life Time's Coach Anika and designed to provide support and accountability during the stressful holiday season, the Holiday Hustle offers 30 days of 15-minute workouts, a downloadable nutrition guide with 30 recipes, motivational videos and email support.

