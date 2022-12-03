Braun-Bostich & Associates to Participate in Mon Valley Leathernecks 2022 Toys for Tots Drive

In addition, wealth management firm wins 'Ascension Award' at the 2022 InvestmentNews Women to Watch Awards

CANONSBURG, Pa., Dec. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Braun-Bostich & Associates, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor and comprehensive financial planning firm located in greater Pittsburgh, will participate yet again in a Toys for Tots Drive hosted by the Mon Valley Leatherneck Association, the United Mine Workers of America Local 1197, and the Cokeburg Volunteer Fire Department.

"We love giving back and being involved in the community, as well as providing some Christmas cheer to children in need"

The collection and dance, which will take place Saturday, December 3rd, 2022 at the Cokeburg Fireman's Social Hall in Cokeburg, Pennsylvania, will include a toy collection, multiple bands, and an appearance from Santa. The hall will open at 11am ET for those who want to donate a toy, with Santa and a party for all kids starting at 2pm ET and the bands starting at 6pm ET. Admission will be one or more new, unwrapped toys per person. The Cokeburg Firemen will be cooking food and local bands playing in the evening include Laces Out, Lady & the Tramps, and Birmingham. All are welcome to attend.

The children's toy giveaway will take place at the Stockdale Volunteer Fire Department on December 17th at 10am ET, where children and families in need can pick out the toys they would like.

"I am very proud to be participating again in this annual Toys for Tots drive and event," said Amy Braun-Bostich, founder and CEO of Braun-Bostich & Associates. "We love giving back and being involved in the local community, as well as helping to provide some Christmas cheer to children in need."

Braun-Bostich & Associates' involvement started years ago when the event began by giving their time to help set up for the event, as well as monetary donations for gift bags for the kids, food, and other supplies. Gary Bostich, Amy Braun-Bostich's husband and member of the United Mine Works of America Local 1197, led the charge fifteen years ago by partnering with the Mon Valley Leatherneck Association, a group of Marines and organization located in Donora, PA and established in 1997, pairing a dance with the toy drive. Amy Braun-Bostich and Braun-Bostich & Associates have been heavily involved during that time and have been a key supporter of this successful annual event that fills 3-4 box-trucks to capacity with toys for children living in poverty. The child poverty rate means the percentage of all children in a state or territory that live in families with incomes below 100% of the Census Bureau's poverty threshold. The average across all Mon Valley counties is 19%, which exceeds the state-wide 17% rate. The Mon Valley footprint runs from Point State Park in Downtown Pittsburgh to Point Marion near the West Virginia border, a region that includes Allegheny, Fayette, Greene, Washington, and Westmoreland counties.

Toys for Tots began in 1947 as the brainchild of Marine Corps Reserve Major Bill Hendricks. Major Hendricks and the Marines in his reserve unit in Los Angeles collected and distributed 5,000 toys in 1947. Today, the foundation raises funds, purchases toys, provides promotional and support materials, manages all funds raised and donated, solicits corporate support, educates the public, and handles day-to-day operations. Presently, the Marine Toys for Tots Program distributes an average of 18 million toys to 7 million less fortunate children annually.

BRAUN-BOSTICH WINS INVESTMENTNEWS WOMEN TO WATCH AWARD

Braun-Bostich & Associates was honored as a winner of the Ascension Award at the InvestmentNews 2022 Women to Watch Awards, announced live on November 15th, 2022 at Tribeca 360° in New York City, honoring outstanding women in the financial advice industry.

"Each year, InvestmentNews celebrates achievements that measurably advance women in all aspects of the investment industry, at employers of all sizes," said InvestmentNews in a statement. "We invite firms to nominate candidates and companies who exemplify these outstanding accomplishments through their leadership, passion, creativity, and willingness to help others along the way."

The Ascension Award was a new award this year saluting both representation and equity, recognizing firms with at least 30-50% proportion of women in their C-suite. Braun-Bostich & Associates' entire C-suite is made up of women, which allowed them to make the list and is something they're extremely proud of. In addition, about 75% of employees at the firm are women. Braun-Bostich was one of only two firms recognized with 100% of their C-suite executives being women.

"Two milestones for gender representation in corporate leadership have emerged as the first and key criteria: 30% and 50%," said Joanne Cleaver, DEI Editor at InvestmentNews. "The second milestone is gender equity: 50% of senior executives. Women make up about half of the U.S. workforce overall, more than half of college graduates, and about half of the employees in management and professional occupations. But women are scarce in the C-suite, holding only 22% of those positions at financial services firms, according to longtime research and advocacy nonprofit Catalyst. These milestones frame the qualifications for the InvestmentNews Ascension Award, which recognizes the straightforward achievement of women comprising at least 30% of a winning organization's C-suite, up to full equity, at 50%. This merits recognition because it is so rare and because it is so powerful."

ABOUT BRAUN-BOSTICH & ASSOCIATES

Braun-Bostich & Associates is a comprehensive financial planning firm and Registered Investment Advisor based in Canonsburg, PA, delivering a range of wealth management solutions to high-net-worth individuals, families, and businesses in order to help them meet their goals and optimize their financial life. Founded by Amy Braun-Bostich, CEO and Founding Partner, Braun-Bostich & Associates is focused on securing the wellbeing of clients and their loved ones for years to come. By creating strategies designed for their clients' unique needs, they help develop a roadmap to financial independence. Learn more at www.Braun-Bostich.com.

