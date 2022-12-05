Broadridge Appoints Martin Koopman as Chief Product Officer

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader, is pleased to announce the appointment of Martin Koopman as Chief Product Officer, effective January 1, 2023.

In this role, Martin will lead the Product Management team working across all business units to collectively drive Broadridge's delivery of world-class SaaS and other service offerings to leading financial services clients. He will be responsible for Broadridge's enterprise product vision and strategy, building enterprise-wide platforms to benefit Broadridge clients, empowering product management teams, and accelerating innovation in partnership with our technology teams.

"Martin has a proven record of driving product innovation both at Broadridge and at previous companies," said Tim Gokey, Chief Executive of Broadridge. "His vision and proven ability to execute will be invaluable as we become the foremost SaaS provider to the financial services industry."

"I'm excited to lead our efforts as we scale to become the leading global FinTech serving Governance, Capital Markets, and Wealth and Investment Management," said Martin Koopman, Chief Product Officer of Broadridge. "I look forward to working with our clients and our talented product management and technology associates to ensure that we continue to deliver world-class solutions for our clients."

In his new role, Martin will report directly to CEO Tim Gokey. Martin joined Broadridge in 2014 as Head of Strategy for Broadridge's Investor Communication Services business. In 2017, he was named President, Bank Broker-Dealer (BBD), where he helped steer that business through a period of double-digit growth and innovation. Martin oversaw the successful launch of 70+ product initiatives, including the Shareholder Rights Directive solution in Europe with 300+ new clients; retail shareholder tools, including the ProxyVote app, proxyvote.com and external APIs. Martin has 23 years of industry experience across both investor communications and capital markets/institutional trading, and he has held positions at NYSE Euronext, Boston Consulting Group, and Itiviti/Orc Software after its acquisition of Cameron Systems, which he co-founded.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with more than $5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions that drive business transformation for banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than U.S. $9 trillion of equities, fixed income, and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us please visit broadridge.com .

Broadridge Appoints Martin Koopman as Chief Product Officer (PRNewswire)

Broadridge Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Broadridge Financial Solutions) (PRNewswire)

