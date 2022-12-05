Choice Hotels Newest Extended Stay Brand, Everhome Suites, Expands with Groundbreaking in Greater Boise

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing to drive growth across its industry-leading extended stay portfolio, Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) announced the groundbreaking of the Everhome Suites in Nampa, Idaho. The construction milestone comes on the heels of another successful quarter of sustained segment growth for Choice Hotels, whose Everhome brand – which launched in 2020 as the industry's first new construction midscale extended stay offering in nearly a decade – now boasts more than 50 hotels in the pipeline.

"Everhome Suites continues to grow, fueled by increasing demand from savvy hoteliers looking for brands that perform in any operating environment, and thanks to Choice's proven record of success in the extended stay segment," said Ron Burgett, senior vice president, franchise development, extended stay, Choice Hotels. "We look forward to working with HighSide Companies, the developer of the Everhome Suites in Nampa, to execute our strategy of bringing high quality extended stay locations in key markets across the country. Whether new construction or conversion, our strategic investments in extended stay are designed to increase opportunities for sophisticated developers to tap into this rewarding segment, while benefiting from our proven, extended stay focused support model, and Everhome Suites is the latest example of this."

"As a longtime hospitality leader, no one understands how to curate products that truly stand the test of time – against evolving consumer trends and fluctuating market conditions – quite like Choice Hotels," said Justin Roberts, CEO, HighSide Companies, developer of the Nampa location. "With our partner Westmount Park Investments, we are excited to be a part of a brand that perfectly marries Choice's decades of midscale leadership with a proven extended stay operating model. Our organization is very focused on the extended stay segment, and with Everhome Suites, Choice has created a brand with strong returns and bottom-line performance that make it incredibly attractive. We cannot think of a more fitting brand to add to our growing portfolio or a better collaborator than Choice to help bring our first of many midscale extended stay hotels to life."

Expected to open in late 2023, the four-story, 122-room Everhome Suites is ideally situated in the growing Boise suburb of Nampa – Idaho's third largest city – at 16165 N. Idaho Center Blvd. In addition to providing longer-staying guests with easy access to downtown Boise, the new Everhome Suites is conveniently located near several top employers across the healthcare, technology and leisure sectors, including Saint Alphonsus Medical Center, Saint Luke's Medical Center, Plexus, and the Ford Idaho Center.

Like the first Everhome Suites to open, which recently debuted outside Los Angeles, the Everhome Suites Nampa will showcase a modern, efficient design that anticipates the needs of extended stay travelers of today and tomorrow. When it opens, guests of the Everhome Suites Nampa can find amenities that help them maintain their routine on the road, including:

Multiple room types with multi-functional furniture, fully equipped kitchens with dishwashers and one-bedroom apartment-style suites with in-room washer and dryer.

Self-serve, tech-enabled lobby food & beverage marketplace – Homebase Market, powered by Impulsify , one of the leading experts in hotel retail design and point-of-sale technology.

Modern and sophisticated public spaces for work and play, including a signature outdoor lounge area with firepits, grills, and games for guests to enjoy.

24/7 guest laundry and fitness center featuring Peloton® bikes.

The Everhome Suites Nampa is being developed by HighSide Companies, a Denver-based development firm with more than 75 years of commercial real estate experience. The company plans to develop additional Everhome Suites in other high growth markets throughout the U.S.

For more information on Everhome Suites development opportunities, visit choicehotelsdevelopment.com/everhome-suites.

About Everhome Suites

The Everhome Suites brand, franchised by Choice Hotels, allows guests to build life on their terms during longer-term stays. The newly constructed hotels are designed to help maintain routine on the road with apartment-style suites that have fully equipped kitchens and customizable "me" spaces, including workstations, full-size closets, additional storage and spa-like bathrooms. Properties feature modern and sophisticated public spaces with 24/7 fitness centers, guest laundry facilities and self-service marketplaces with a variety of fresh and frozen meal and grocery options. For more information, visit media.choicehotels.com/everhome-suites.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With nearly 7,500 hotels, representing nearly 630,000 rooms, in 46 countries and territories as of September 30, 2022, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upper upscale, upper mid-scale, midscale, extended-stay, and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members a faster way to rewards, with personalized benefits starting on day one. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

About HighSide Companies

HighSide Companies was founded in 2019 to leverage the deep real estate expertise of its founding partners. With more than 75 years of combined experience in the real estate development, investment and project management industries, the team possesses a deep expertise in every aspect of the commercial real estate lifecycle and offers investors, partners, and clients best-in-class solutions for the unique needs of their assets. HighSide is based in Denver, Colorado, for more information visit www.highsidedevelopment.com

