Support for Forest Services: Jackery Offers Solar Generators to Forest Workers

Marking its 10-year milestone, Jackery shares with global users its story of bringing brightness and warmth to forest rangers to "power up the nature"

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery, the leader of innovative portable power and green outdoor energy solutions, announced the company has joined a campaign through which it provided portable power stations for forest rangers, bringing brightness and warmth to the protectors of the eco-system as they dedicated their youth to safeguard the national environmental treasure that plays a crucial role in fighting climate change.

About 200 kilometers southwest of Kunming, the fourth largest city in Southwestern China, lies a large forest that coats Mopan Mountain with a thick layer of vegetation staying green all year around. The virgin forest is blessed with rich natural resources, home to 98 families, 137 genera and 324 species of higher plants that shelter and nurture countless local wildlife.

The six forest rangers stationed in the area are the guardians of the 75-square-kilometre land who are tasked with ensuring the safety and health of the evergreen forest. It is not easy. They need to trek 25 kilometers a day, spend over 10 hours to complete their daily tasks and carry out over 100 petrol missions each year. When the night descends, they listen to the voice of nature and savor the breath of ancient woods but working in isolation coupled with poor signal coverage exposes them to potential risks, and loneliness is another biggest challenge of the job.

Zhang Yifan, the initiator of the campaign, led a team to the depth of the forest and the top of a 2000-meter mountain where the rangers set up their base. She brought Jackery's solar generators to light up and warm up their wood cabins, as well as power projectors to play movies to give them much-needed entertainment and enjoyment. A ranger said it was the first film he had watched in thirty years.

"We are glad to take this opportunity to extend our gratitude to the frontline workers who are toiling day and night to protect our natural sources and eco-system. They are not only providing secured habitats for wild animals but also making a great contribution to building a sustainable future. We also wish to bring more public attention to the efforts of forest rangers across the world in the future, calling on more people to provide help and care to these unsung heroes," said Head of Asia Pacific Affairs of Jackery.

For ten years, Jackery has been pioneering green power technology to empower more people for sustainable living. With a focus on portability, performance, and versatility, Jackery's solar generator unlock new possibilities of mobile living and outdoor recreation, giving campers, van-lifers, and outdoor enthusiasts hassle-free power solutions as they start their off-grid adventures.Jackery also enabled senarios for family emergency energy storage.

About Jackery

Jackery, the world's leading innovative portable power and green outdoor energy solution provider founded in California in 2012, is a global top-selling solar generator brand recognized by over 150 authorized media and organizations worldwide. Since 2018, Jackery has sold more than 2 million units globally and a footprint spanning from the US to Europe, Japan and China.

As the pioneer of the Solar Generator concept and products, Jackery offers a range of portable, versatile green generators that meet all outdoor needs, from charging a cellphone or laptop to powering large devices like electric cooking equipment, heaters, and lights. Its products have been consistently selected as Best Sellers on Amazon and have been included in Amazon's Choice lists since 2020.

To date, Jackery has also received 25 prestigious international design awards, including the Red Dot Design Award, the iF Design Award, the A' Design Award and Competition, and the CES Innovation Award.

