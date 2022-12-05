WorldHotels™ Celebrates the Season With Bonus Points for Loyalty Program Members

'Tis the season for gifting travelers with bonus points on their stays

PHOENIX, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WorldHotels Collection's award-winning loyalty program – WorldHotels RewardsSM (WHR) – is spreading extra joy this winter. From December 5, 2022 to February 5, 2023, WHR members can earn up to 20,000 bonus WHR points: 2,000 points for their first stay; 4,000 for the second stay; 6,000 for the third stay; and 8,000 for the fourth stay. Bonus points can be earned for stays at any participating WorldHotels property globally; WHR members must register for the offer prior to the completion of their first eligible stay, either on worldhotelsrewards.com or at the hotel directly.

"WorldHotels is celebrating the joy of the season by rewarding our WHR members as they travel this winter," said Ron Pohl, President of WorldHotels. "This impressive offer gives our guests the opportunity to collect extra points when they stay at one or more of our stunning upscale properties around the globe."

WorldHotels' collections include Luxury, Elite, Crafted and Distinctive. Each is carefully curated and features some of the finest independent hotels and resorts around the world. With a collection of properties in more than 200 iconic destinations worldwide, WorldHotels offers travelers the opportunity for exciting discoveries in the most unexpected places. From the Scottish Highlands to the glistening lights of Paris and everything in between, WorldHotels provides guests with unparalleled upscale and luxury experiences worldwide.

About WorldHotels Collection

WorldHotels™ Collection is a privately held hotel soft brand within the BWH Hotel Group® global network. Founded by independent hoteliers dedicated to the art of hospitality, and celebrating its 50th year anniversary in 2021, WorldHotels offers one of the finest portfolios of independent hotels and resorts around the globe, expertly curated to inspire unique, life enriching experiences that connect people and places. WorldHotels is comprised of four unique collections, each with its own personality and style to appeal to the needs of today's traveler. The collections include: WorldHotels Luxury, WorldHotels Elite, WorldHotels Distinctive and WorldHotels Crafted. For more information visit WorldHotels.com.

