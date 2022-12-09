'No Equal in the Industry': Tarkett's Powerbond® RS is World's First CERTIFIED asthma & allergy friendly® Soft Surface Flooring

SOLON, Ohio, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergy Standards Limited (ASL), an independent global certification company, and the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA), the leading patient organization for people with asthma and allergies, have deemed Tarkett Powerbond® RS flooring as CERTIFIED asthma & allergy friendly®—the world's first soft surface flooring to receive this designation.

The certification is a step forward for the industry and the millions of people who suffer from asthma and allergies.

"Powerbond was introduced in 1967 and, decades later, is still ahead of its time," said Roxane Spears, vice president, sustainability for Tarkett North America. "Health and wellbeing are important topics for our customers. Powerbond RS was specifically developed to address potential problems associated with indoor air quality and building-related illness. This type of third-party certification gives validity to the innovative work Tarkett has done to create healthy, sustainable products."

Powerbond RS is a hybrid resilient flooring, meaning it combines the look and feel of carpet with the durability and cleanability of a resilient surface. Made with an impermeable, closed-cell cushion backing and installed with chemically welded seams, Powerbond RS provides a wall-to-wall moisture barrier to prevent mold and mildew. In addition, its low pile height allows for the easy removal of dust and allergens. In testing, 95 percent of allergens were removed effectively with a simple dry vacuuming.

Exacerbation of asthma, allergies and other respiratory illnesses has been linked to exposure to indoor air pollutants, including volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Powerbond RS is made with low VOCs, including its pre-applied adhesive, ensuring the product installs quickly and contributes to healthy indoor air quality over the life of the floor.



"We congratulate Tarkett in achieving the asthma & allergy friendly® certification for the Powerbond® RS collection," said Dr. John McKeon, CEO of Allergy Standards Ltd. "Tarkett has added its hybrid resilient flooring, which is the first in the soft surface flooring category to achieve certification, and we applaud their strong commitment to creating healthier indoor environments. This will make it easier for people with asthma and allergic sensitivities to find flooring options that meet their needs."

AAFA and ASL joined together to create the asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program, which is based on science. To become CERTIFIED asthma & allergy friendly®, a product must pass rigorous, product-specific standards developed by ASL's team of scientists and reviewed by AAFA's medical experts. A product must pass all certification requirements to become CERTIFIED, indicating that the product is proven to be better suited for those with asthma and allergies. Powerbond RS was tested for VOCs, allergen removal and particulate release into the air during cleaning.

According to AAFA, there are more than 50 million Americans experiencing various types of allergies each year, and 25 million with asthma. Asthma is the leading chronic cause of school absenteeism among children.

True to the company's commitment to Tarkett Human-Conscious Design®, Powerbond RS was developed for the wellbeing of both people and the planet. In addition to its research-backed design, which is scientifically proven to help mitigate against indoor asthma and allergy irritants, Powerbond RS is made from recycled materials and, like all Tarkett North America floors, is free of ortho-phthalates.

All Powerbond RS designs are also protected with Eco-Ensure, a proprietary, fluorine-free, anti-soil chemistry that provides enhanced soil protection and removal, as well as durability to foot traffic. Eco-Ensure is Cradle to Cradle Certified® Platinum in the Material Health Category.

Powerbond RS's unique construction is available in hundreds of Tarkett designs and can be combined with Tarkett's Imaginations® program to display customized visuals such as brand names, logos, mascots, wayfinding or communications.

"Launched over 50 years ago, Powerbond still has no equal in the industry," said Spears. "Having this official Certification is a huge step forward not only for the flooring industry, but also for the millions of people who suffer from asthma and allergies."

To learn more, visit contract.tarkett.com/powerbond.

About Tarkett

With a history of 140 years, Tarkett is a worldwide leader in innovative flooring and sports surface solutions, with net sales of €2.8 billion in 2021. Offering a wide range of products including vinyl, linoleum, rubber, carpet, wood, laminate, artificial turf and athletics tracks, the Group serves customers in over 100 countries across the globe. Tarkett has 12,000 employees and 34 industrial sites, and sells 1.3 million square meters of flooring every day, for hospitals, schools, housing, hotels, offices, stores and sports fields. Committed to change the game with circular economy and to reducing its carbon footprint, the Group has implemented an eco-innovation strategy based on Cradle to Cradle principles, fully aligned with its Tarkett Human-Conscious Design® approach.

Visit www.tarkett.com (North America) or www.tarkett-group.com (Global)

Proof in Every StepSM

For years, Tarkett has raised the sustainability standards of the flooring industry. It purposefully designs floors with total transparency to create healthier, safer spaces for both people and planet. When Tarkett floors reach their end of life, the company's ReStart® program makes it possible for them to be repurposed or recycled. Tarkett has taken the next step in advancing sustainability standards in the industry by announcing a new carbon strategy that will change how the company makes its floors, reducing impact rather than offsetting it. For more information, visit https://contract.tarkett.com/proofineverystep

About the asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program

The asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program is a unique, groundbreaking collaboration between the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America and Allergy Standards Limited. This program helps people make informed purchases for a #healthierhome. The Program tests household products against strict standards. Products passing these tests earn the CERTIFIED asthma & allergy friendly® mark. Certified products include air cleaners, bedding, cleaning products, flooring, paints, vacuum cleaners, washing machines and more. Visit aafa.org/certified for more information.

