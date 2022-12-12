First Solar Set to Join S&P 500; Fortune Brands Innovations to Join S&P MidCap 400; MasterBrand to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P MidCap 400 constituent First Solar Inc. (NASD: FSLR) will replace Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE: FBHS) in the S&P 500, Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) will replace First Solar in the S&P MidCap 400, and MasterBrand Inc. (NYSE: MBC) will replace Conn's Inc. (NASD: CONN) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, December 19. Fortune Brands Home & Security is spinning off MasterBrand in a transaction expected to be completed December 15. Post spin-off, Fortune Brands Home & Security will have a name and symbol change to Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) and will be more representative of the midcap market space. Conn's is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector Dec. 15, 2022 S&P 500 Addition MasterBrand MBC Industrials Dec. 19, 2022 S&P 500 Addition First Solar FSLR Information Technology

S&P 500 Deletion MasterBrand MBC Industrials

S&P 500 Deletion Fortune Brands Home & Security FBHS Industrials

S&P MidCap 400 Addition Fortune Brands Innovations FBIN Industrials

S&P MidCap 400 Deletion First Solar FSLR Information Technology

S&P SmallCap 600 Addition MasterBrand MBC Industrials

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Conn's CONN Consumer Discretionary

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices

index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries

spdji.comms@spglobal.com

View original content:

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices